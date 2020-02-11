Money flows in HD 72, while Fiona McFarland maintains significant cash lead

January proved a big month for Fiona McFarland and a light one for Donna Barcomb.

McFarland announced earlier this week she had raised $25,000 in January for her run in House District 72. That turned out to be 50 times the haul of her main Republican primary opponent, with Barcomb raising $500 the same month.

With a $20,000 loan counted and spending subtracted, that leaves McFarland with $174,712 in cash.

Barcomb still has some solid resources in her war chest. She’s raised a total of $78,940. She’s also put in a $9,000 loan, and has about $75,221 in the bank.

The Sarasota Charter Review Board member has long stressed her roots in the community, a contrast to newcomer McFarland. But it garnered notice in January, Barcomb spent three times what she raised.

The dynamics of the race have shifted significantly. Democratic incumbent Margaret Good announced earlier this year she would run for Congress instead of seeking reelection. The district was already a top target for Republicans anxious to flip red a seat Good snagged for Democrats in a 2018 special election.

Since Good’s departure, tens of thousands of dollars have flowed in on the Republican side of the race.

Sarasota attorney Jason Miller has also since jumped in. He raised $2,100 in January, bringing his contribution total to $8,019. He loaned his campaig $3,500. But without spending a dime in January, Miller’s cash on hand comes in at $5,488.

Miller’s January contributions included $1,000 from Bali Hai JV and another $1,000 from AMI Locals.

McFarland meanwhile has tapped a growing statewide network of supporters. She collected 20 checks worth $1,000 in January .

That included corporate donations from RV Rents, McClure Holdings and McClure Properties, Mike Armstrong Landscaping, Rymer Strategies and West Coast Tomato.

Individuals donating $1,000 included education administrator Fei Shao, equipment rental owner David Wilson, contractor Brian Kate, construction executives Navid Abhaisingh, Jeremy Rury and Howell Vernon Long, teacher Melissa Long, homemaker Deborah Reckline, real estate manager Jennifer Risbridge, contractors Carl Williamson, Mary and Harold Rusbridge, and real estate manager and construction executive Meghan and Josiah Whitten.

Sarasota attorney Drake Buckman remains the only Democrat in the race. He pulled in $6,849 bringing his total contributions to $31,739.

He’s also put $1,201 in loans to the race. Subtract spending thus far and he holds $7,220 in cash on hand.