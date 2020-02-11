fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Business leaders slam E-verify requirements ahead of hearing

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Javier Fernández tops Ana Maria Rodriguez in SD 39 monthly fundraising for first time

Headlines Influence

Senate panel OKs uniform regulations for short-term rentals

Headlines Orlando

Chris King hires Ben Friedman to handle public affairs

Federal Headlines

Donna Shalala wants unpaid Hurricane Maria claims in Puerto Rico 'resolved quickly'

Headlines Influence

Tom Wright's bear poaching bill heads to final Senate panel
The nation's leading tomato grower leads business leaders concerned about E-verify requirements.

Headlines

Business leaders slam E-verify requirements ahead of hearing

American Business Immigration Coalition leaders sent a letter of opposition.

on

A band of Florida business leaders penned a letter to lawmakers expressing fears over E-verify requirements.

The American Business Immigration Coalition issued a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Bill Galvano, House Speaker José Oliva, Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson, and House Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls voicing concerns about requirements on business owners.

“With an aging population and staggering workforce shortages, Florida needs immigrants to move our economy forward,” the letter opens.

“According to the Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity the fastest growing job sectors in Florida include food service/preparation, home health aides, retail, and construction: all areas heavily reliant on immigrant labor. Mandating E-verify hurts all industries in Florida by making it harder and harder for employers to get the workers they need to get the job done.”

Signatories include DiMare Fresh President Paul DiMare, the largest tomato grower in America, and MBF Healthcare Partners CEO Mike Fernandez, a Cuban-American entrepreneur and billionaire, along with 35 other political and business leaders.

Former Republican Party of Florida Chair Al Cardenas and his wife, political commentator Ana Navarro Cardenas, both signed. So did former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz.

The group makes an economic case that requiring private sector employers to verify employment status for workers using a federal database would threaten Florida’s economy.

“Florida is experiencing the lowest unemployment rate in decades,” the letter reads.

“With a statewide unemployment rate of 3% (lower than the national 3.5%) and areas like Miami-Dade County as low as 1.8%, we are at full employment. Now more than ever, employers need workforce solutions, not obstacles to growth and inefficient tools like E-verify.”

Moreover, business leaders in their letter said they doubt the accuracy of the federal database employers would use to check if workers can legally hold jobs in the U.S. The business group cited data from the right-learning Cato Institute to make their case.

“E-verify has a 12% error rate and could jeopardize the jobs of 1.1 million U.S. citizens and lawfully present Floridians as well as cost Florida employers $4.7 billion to replace lawfully present workers that receive false disqualification,” the letter reads. “Detrimental state policies like mandatory E-verify harm Florida’s economy and our communities.”

The letter came out the same day as an economic study from FWD.us that estimated Florida would lose 253,000 jobs if E-verify requirements move forward.

It was also the same day a Senate bill (SB 664) sponsored by Thonotosassa Republican Sen. Tom Lee is set to be heard by the body’s Judiciary Committee.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.