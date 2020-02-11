Joe Henderson: Breakthrough in Rays’ stadium issue? Maybe the start of one

Was that the sound of a breakthrough that came from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s office on Monday? I refer to what seems like the never-ending story of a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. Castor and Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan met for 2 ½ hours with Rays’ owner Stu Sternberg.

Afterward, glory be! Both camps sounded positive.

That’s not to say shovels will start digging in Ybor City by next week, not even close. But after years of what you could politely call acrimony between the Rays and officials in both Tampa and St. Peterburg, this was a different tone.

“I’m optimistic about it,” Castor said in the Tampa Bay Times. “The Rays want to stay in the Tampa Bay area. We want to keep them in the Tampa Bay area, and we’re going to do everything that we can with the caveat that the citizens’ appetite of paying for a stadium is about zero at this point.”

And the Rays chimed in with a statement that read, “Today, we took a meaningful step toward securing the future of Rays baseball in Tampa Bay beyond 2027. We appreciate Mayor Castor and Commissioner Hagan’s leadership and look forward to a continued dialogue with City and County stakeholders.

“We remain focused on the sister city concept and unwavering in our commitment to work in partnership with the community as this process moves forward.”

About the only time we hear the Rays utter the word “meaningful” is when they talk about playing “meaningful” games in September because they’re in playoff contention. So, that’s cool.

But, let’s take a little deeper dive into this, shall we?

First, let’s give Sternberg considerable credit.

He has managed to sound utterly serious about his wackadoodle “sister city” plan. That’s where the Rays would play half the season in the Tampa Bay area and the other half in Montreal starting in 2027. Keeping a straight face couldn’t have been easy. Sternberg has flatly stated that keeping the Rays full-time in Tampa Bay is not an option.

Or is it?

While Castor said the discussion focused on the split-season concept, “I don’t think the full season (in Tampa) is off the table yet.”

I don’t believe so either.

I’ll even go a step further and predict one of two things will happen:

The Rays agree to a full-time home in Tampa, and Montreal receives an expansion team;

The Rays move lock, stock, and Kevin Kiermaier to Montreal and we all get on with our lives.

Why?

The logistic issues of the split season idea are monumental.

Players and staff would need two residences. The players union would have to agree. MLB owners could – and probably would – decide to sell the Montreal expansion market to the highest bidder and pocket all the cash themselves. There’s also the issue of taxes. I don’t if you’ve heard, but there is no state income tax in Florida.

In Quebec? Get ready to write two pretty large checks.

As Montreal International noted, “In order to fund the numerous public services that make life so pleasant in Greater Montréal, all residents earning an income are required to pay taxes to the governments of Québec and Canada.”

The federal tax in Canada is 33 percent for those making more than $202,800 (hint: That’s every player in Major League Baseball). The Quebec tax is 25.75 percent for those making more than $103,915.01.

That will go over well with everyone, right?

And we’ve seen the complexities of getting a stadium in one city. This plan hinges on the Rays getting two.

That brings us back to my prediction.

Baseball will do almost anything to avoid moving a franchise. Granted, Tampa Bay fans are putting that theory to an extreme test. We know how lousy attendance has been at Tropicana Field.

I say again, though, that the Trop’s location is the reason for that problem. In Tampa, the Rays would have a fighting chance at competitive attendance. Just look at the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team. It has sold out every home game since the 2014-15 season.

That says something about the importance of location in this market.

So, as the Rays head to Port Charlotte for spring training, maybe there is some hope for a positive end to a long-running problem. We can dream.

If not, c’est la vie.]