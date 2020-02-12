fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Bob Rommel fundraised in style with limousine, cigar donations ahead of Session

Headlines Influence

Democrats file amendments to derail House bill weakening Agriculture Commissioner's office

Headlines Jax

Report says man who drove into GOP tent didn’t like Donald Trump

Headlines Influence

Stakeholders voice opposition to university merger plan and EASE scholarships change

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sixty Days for 2.11.20 — A prime-time look at the 2020 Legislative Session

Headlines Influence

Alimony reform bill heads to final House committee with hesitant approval

Headlines

Bob Rommel fundraised in style with limousine, cigar donations ahead of Session

He leads Democrat Sara McFadden.

on

Rep. Bob Rommel fundraised with style ahead of the Legislative Session.

The Naples Republican cashed $1,000 checks from the AIA Airport and Limousine Service and the Florida Limousine Association. And cigar maker Swisher International also chipped in $1,000.

All those donations came in on Jan. 13. That was the last day incumbent lawmakers could raise funds before the Legislative Session began.

It was all part of adding some $11,380 to Rommel’s war chest in January.

That brings his total contributions for his reelection campaign to $144,120. And after spending a chunk of that new money with Ballard Consulting, he’s still got $125,041 in cash in the bank.

By comparison, Democratic opponent Sara McFadden pulled in $755 in January but continues to fund her own campaign. She’s already dipped into the $50,000 loan she put in her coffers in June, and closed January with $41,793 cash on hand.

This is the second time McFadden has challenged the second-term state Representative. She said early on she expects to largely finance the campaign herself.

Rommel has continued healthy fundraising of his own. Ahead of the start of the Legislative Session, Rommel saw a flurry of campaign activity.

In addition to the aforementioned vendors of posh, Rommel also received $1,000 donations from Tomahawk Industries in Naples, America’s Export Corp. in West Palm Beach, NBC Universal in California, and Vandergrift-Williams Farm in Loxahatchee.

The incumbent recently opted not to run for an open Congressional seat in Southwest Florida. Instead, he’s rolling toward an expected easy campaign for a third term in Tallahassee.

Rommel won the race in District 106 over McFadden with almost 67% of the vote in 2018.

He faced no Democratic opposition in 2016 when he first won the office. That year, he emerged from a three-person Republican primary, winning about 52% of the vote over Nick Ballo and Lavigne Ann Kirkpatrick.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.