Personnel note: Jimmy Patronis appoints Frank Collins as Deputy CFO

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has appointed Frank Collins III as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

As Deputy CFO, Collins will be tasked with running the Office of Communications and spearheading other strategic initiatives within the Florida Department of Financial Services.

Collins comes to the job from the Florida Department of Transportation, where he has managed the Forecasting & Trends Office since 2017.

In that role, Collins was responsible for modernizing planning tools and identifying trends associated with emerging technologies, including connected and autonomous vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, and e-commerce.

He also served as Senior Policy Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Strategic Development from 2016 to 2017.

Prior to DOT, Collins served as former Gov. Rick Scott’s Deputy Chief of Staff from 2014 to 2016, where he interfaced with legislative and policy elements to spearhead the Governor’s jobs agenda and was involved with agencies such as Space Florida, VISIT FLORIDA, the Department of Economic Opportunity and others.

He also served in the Governor’s communications office as Communications Director and Deputy Communications Director from 2012 to 2014.