fbpx
Connect with us

Orlando

Republican enters Orange County Sheriff contest

Headlines Orlando

Orlando airport tops 50 million passengers

Orlando

Boxing champ and domestic violence survivor Christy Martin endorses Deb Barra

Headlines Orlando

Chris King hires Ben Friedman to handle public affairs

Headlines Orlando

Pulse survivor research could offer first-ever look at how victims and families move on after tragedy

Headlines Orlando

Former Judge Belvin Perry files for State Attorney contest

Orlando

Republican enters Orange County Sheriff contest

Lou Minnis’ candidacy means the Sheriff’s contest will go beyond the Democratic primary.

on

Republican Lou Minnis, a former Orange County Deputy Sheriff who has been in private business for most of the past couple of decades, has filed to run for Orange County Sheriff, pushing the contest beyond the August Democratic primary.

Minnis, 63, ran for Sheriff previously, losing to Kevin Beary 87-13, in the 1996 election, which was then non-partisan.

He’s entering a contest that features incumbent Sheriff John Mina, retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief Joe Lopez, and former Eatonville Police Chief Eric McIntyre. All are Democrats, meaning the Sheriff would have been elected in the August Democratic primary, prior to Minnis’ candidacy.

Orange County Democrats hold a commanding lead in voter registration, with more than 140,000 more voters than Republicans. Minnis and others often argue that party should not matter in a Sheriff’s election. Nonetheless, party labels made a huge, almost shocking difference in the 2018 election.

“I think it can be done. I know it’s a lot of work. I don’t think it’s really a Democrat-Republican race. I think it’s a race for who really wants people to feel safe again,” Minnis said.

Minnis started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in patrol in 1989, and then was assigned to a task force in Sector 1 covering parts of south Apopka, Pine Hills, and Zellwood. While there he proposed, helped develop and coordinated the BADGE program, which was aimed at helping keep at-risk young people out of trouble.

“I just got sick of watching kids go to jail,” Minnis said.

He had to resign from the Sheriff’s Office for the 1996 election run, and since then he has been in the private sector. The past couple of years, he has been a school resource officer in Orange County Public Schools.

Now, looking back at the Sheriff’s Office, he does not like the trends, particularly as law enforcement moves away from the type of community policing he helped develop with the BADGE program in the 1990s.

“I believe our community is still disconnected from law enforcement,” he said. “I really feel we’ve lost that. We’ve lost that connection. People want to throw rocks and bottles at police who are there to help them. That’s because they don’t know them. One of the things that we did was we got out to know them,” Minnis said. “As a new Sheriff in Orange County, I want guys to live in the neighborhood, work in the neighborhood. I want people to know who that guy is in the patrol car. I want to take the fear out of seeing the police.”

He also pledged to focus on decreasing or eliminating sex trafficking, and seeing to it that school resource officers are empowered to make a difference.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.