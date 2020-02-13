fbpx
Ron DeSantis calls for investigation of domestic violence prevention group after reports of abuse

The group handed over documents Wednesday it had withheld for more than a year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the Chief Inspector General, the Legislature, and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to review its options in the audit of the state’s leading domestic violence group.

Allegations of exorbitant executive payouts, abuse of state funds, and withholding documents have put the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV) in hot water recently. On Wednesday, the nonprofit finally turned over documents requested in an audit after more than a year of reported stonewalling without consequences.

In a Thursday letter, the Governor asked Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to review the newly shared documents and recommend investigations to the Department of Law Enforcement or the Department of Legal Affairs if warranted.

“The people of Florida are entitled to accountability and transparency within every aspect of our government. Accountability and transparency require good stewards of state funds. My administration will not tolerate wasteful or fraudulent spending, particularly by an organization that purports to serve the vulnerable victims of domestic violence,” DeSantis wrote.

DCF is bound by law to contract with FCADV for domestic violence services. Pending legislation (HB 1087/SB 1482) would free the department of the restriction. DeSantis urged House Speaker José Oliva and Senate President Bill Galvano to prioritize those proposals and enable DCF to maintain service continuity.

Last week, the House version cleared that chamber’s floor. On Thursday, the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee is expected to hear the companion bill. In a statement, Galvano said Sen. Aaron Bean’s proposal would be amended to go into effect upon its signature immediately.

“Any misuse of taxpayer dollars is unacceptable; however, the information that was presented to my staff yesterday is particularly abhorrent given the responsibility of this entity to serve vulnerable Floridians who have been the victims of domestic violence. I fully support the Governor’s call for an investigation to determine if the matter should be referred to law enforcement,” Galvano said.

And in a letter to DCF Secretary Chad Poppell, DeSantis asked the department to create a strategy for uninterrupted domestic violence services as the investigation proceeds. The Governor’s 2020-2021 budget proposal called for a competitive search process to find a new domestic violence partner.

Former Sen. Denise Grimsley was given temporary leadership of FCADV in November before resigning two months later. Last month, Sandy Barnett became the nonprofit’s senior managing officer.

Grimsley’s predecessor, Tiffany Carr, retired in November after citing a quiet, yet significant health battle. But that news came a month after the Miami Herald revealed FCADV was withholding documents in an investigation into Carr and others’ pay.

Written By

Renzo Downey

