LGBTQ Victory Fund backs Chad Klitzman for Broward Supervisor of Elections

LGBTQ Victory Fund is announcing it will endorse Chad Klitzman in the Broward County Supervisor of Elections (SoE) race. The news comes the same week Klitzman posted a higher January fundraising total than the rest of the SoE field combined.

The Victory Fund spends money to back LGBTQ candidates in local, state and federal races. Klitzman is one of five candidates competing in the 2020 Supervisor contest.

“I am humbled to have received the endorsement of the LGBTQ Victory Fund at a time when LGBTQ representation in government is needed more than ever,” Klitzman wrote in a Thursday morning statement..

“I remember a time in my life when I thought being gay and being a candidate for public office were mutually exclusive. But because of extraordinary mentors in my life — along with the love and support of my family and friends — I came to not only accept myself but also embrace my identity, recognizing that when we are seen and heard as a community, our voices are amplified.”

Klitzman is an attorney who wrote and co-produced the Netflix movie “Candy Jar.” In his legal career, Klitzman most recently worked on securities and corporate finance law at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York City.

Klitzman also interned at the White House Office of Management and Administration in former President Barack Obama‘s administration.

Ruth Carter-Lynch, Mitch Ceasar, Timothy Lonergan and Joe Scott are competing in the Supervisor of Elections race as well.

Klitzman also courted an endorsement Thursday from Hallandale Beach Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana, who is a fellow member of the LGBTQ community.

“As a young LGBTQ elected official, I know the significance of having more folks like us at the table and Chad’s historic candidacy will ensure the LGBTQ community is represented countywide, “Javellana said.

“Chad Klitzman is a rare candidate in his drive to hold efficient, safe and open elections. In addition to having legal experience, Chad has innovative ideas that will transform the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office into a place the public can trust. It is time for a new generation of public servants in Broward County, and I am proud to be supporting Chad.”

Klitzman collected more than $14,000 during January. That was more than the rest of the field combined. He’s made a mark in the fundraising contest since entering the race.

Ceasar added more than $6,500, while Scott reported raising nearly $5,000. Lonergan pulled in less than $800. Carter-Lynch raised only $445.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Jan. 31.