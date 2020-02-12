Amanda Makki grabs another congressional endorsement as race to oust Charlie Crist heats up

U.S. Representative Michael Waltz, a decorated combat veteran and Green Beret, endorsed Amanda Makki’s campaign for Congress, her campaign announced Wednesday.

“Amanda Makki is the best candidate in the primary and the type of servant leader the people of the 13th district deserve,” Waltz said. “She has a strong sense of duty and the ability to get things done. Amanda put her country first when called to serve at the Pentagon after 9/11 and she will put her constituents first as their representative in Congress.”

Makki is running in Florida’s 13th Congressional District in a crowded GOP primary, in hopes of taking on Congressman Charlie Crist this November.

Waltz is a former White House and Pentagon policy advisor. He’s also a small business owner and author. He serves in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Since taking office, Waltz has been a leader on military, veteran and foreign policy issues.

“Congressman Michael Waltz is a true patriot who has spent his career in service to others,” Makki said. “I am honored to have his support and will work with him to protect Florida’s resources, advocate for our veterans and keep our country safe.”

Waltz’ endorsed adds to a baker’s dozen of others including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Makki was also named to the National Republican Campaign Committee’s Young Guns program as one of the top 43 “On the Radar” candidates. She received endorsements from conservative U.S. Representatives John Rutherford, Neal Dunn and Michael Burgess; the conservative groups Republican Main Street Partnership PAC, Maverick PAC, FreedomWorks, VIEW PAC, Maggie’s List, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s E-PAC, that helps female GOP candidates get elected, and the Associated Builders & Contractors Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

Makki faces Anna Paulina Luna, Matt Becker, George Buck and Sheila Griffin in the GOP primary. The district includes parts of Pinellas County including St. Petersburg and Seminole.