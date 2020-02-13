Democratic super PAC launches digital media attack on Donald Trump over cuts to Medicare, Medicaid

The nation’s largest Democratic super PAC is launching a social media campaign blasting President Donald Trump over potential cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

Priorities USA is running a series of digital ads including a graph breaking down potentially $1 trillion in cuts, most of which to Medicaid, the program that insures very low-income individuals.

The ads will run in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona, states Democrats are targeting in the 2020 election. The ads will also run in Spanish in Florida and Arizona.

The graph shows a $920 billion cut to Medicaid with another $130 billion cut to Medicare and $24 billion from Social Security. ABC News reported the same Medicaid cuts, but showed cuts to Medicare at $451 billion.

In a video running on Facebook, Priorities USA highlights Trump’s 2016 campaign trail promise not to cut any of the social safety net programs.

“President Trump says he’s open to making cuts to Medicare and Social Security,” the video opens with a reporter announcing Trump’s new statement that cuts would be on the table.

Those cuts were confirmed in his recently released proposed budget.

“Donald Trump promised to protect Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security but continues to try and cut them while giving massive tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations,” Priorities USA Executive Director Patrick McHugh said. “We will continue to hold Trump accountable for these horribly misguided policy priorities — it’s important for people to know the truth about who Trump is really fighting for.”

The digital ads appear on the “Let’s Be Honest” page created last July to shed light on the reality of Trump’s economy.

“When the president, other politicians, and the media say the economy is great, it’s like they’re not talking about reality. Sure, Trump’s policies have made it great for the ultrawealthy, but regular people are paying for it with higher health care costs, tax hikes and Medicare and Social Security cuts,” the page describes. “We can’t afford it. And that’s why we’re speaking up. Because if Trump’s economy were really great, it would be benefitting all of us, not just those at the top.”