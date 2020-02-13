Darryl Rouson endorses Mike Bloomberg

Sen. Darryl Rouson is backing Mike Bloomberg for President, Bloomberg’s campaign announced this week.

Rouson is the first state Senator to back Bloomberg.

“Mike Bloomberg has a proven record of bringing people together and tackling the issues that matter here in Florida,” Rouson said. “He has a proven record on ending gun violence, investing in infrastructure, and creating jobs. His plan to invest $70 billion in the African American community is bold and better than any I have seen from our candidates. I am proud to support Mike, and know that he is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump.”

Rouson specifically tied his endorsement to Bloomberg’s Greenwood Initiative. That plan includes policies aimed at finding economic justice for black Americans. His plan would help black families create generational wealth through homeownership, spur the creation of 100,000 new African American businesses and invest $70 billion in a national initiative to turn around 100 of the country’s most disadvantaged communities, his campaign said.

The endorsement is also timely as Bloomberg continues to build momentum in the African American community by ramping up appearances by black surrogates and scooping up new endorsements from black leaders.

The campaign took a hit earlier in the week when audio surfaced from a 2015 talk in which Bloomberg defended his controversial “stop and frisk” program that disproportionately affected communities of color.

Earlier Thursday, Bloomberg’s campaign announced a major television ad buy in 26 states including Florida touting his work as New York City Mayor on lifting up minority-owned businesses.

Rouson’s endorsement comes after former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, and Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook endorsed Bloomberg.

House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, an African American lawmaker and top Democrat in the House, has also endorsed Bloomberg.

Senator Rouson has represented Florida’s 19th Senate District since 2016, after serving four terms in the House.