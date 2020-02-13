fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Darryl Rouson endorses Mike Bloomberg

2020 Headlines

Sarasota straw poll shows Joe Biden fading into oblivion

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg launches pro-black business ad campaign

2020 Headlines

2020 hopefuls eye Super Tuesday even as 2 other states loom

2020

Forward Florida launches digital ad campaign to promote Latino voter registration

2020 Headlines

Ted Deutch endorses Mike Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg.

2020

Darryl Rouson endorses Mike Bloomberg

It’s the latest Bloomberg endorsement from the African American community.

on

Sen. Darryl Rouson is backing Mike Bloomberg for President, Bloomberg’s campaign announced this week.

Rouson is the first state Senator to back Bloomberg.

“Mike Bloomberg has a proven record of bringing people together and tackling the issues that matter here in Florida,” Rouson said“He has a proven record on ending gun violence, investing in infrastructure, and creating jobs. His plan to invest $70 billion in the African American community is bold and better than any I have seen from our candidates. I am proud to support Mike, and know that he is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump.”

Rouson specifically tied his endorsement to Bloomberg’s Greenwood Initiative. That plan includes policies aimed at finding economic justice for black Americans. His plan would help black families create generational wealth through homeownership, spur the creation of 100,000 new African American businesses and invest $70 billion in a national initiative to turn around 100 of the country’s most disadvantaged communities, his campaign said.

The endorsement is also timely as Bloomberg continues to build momentum in the African American community by ramping up appearances by black surrogates and scooping up new endorsements from black leaders.

The campaign took a hit earlier in the week when audio surfaced from a 2015 talk in which Bloomberg defended his controversial “stop and frisk” program that disproportionately affected communities of color.

Earlier Thursday, Bloomberg’s campaign announced a major television ad buy in 26 states including Florida touting his work as New York City Mayor on lifting up minority-owned businesses.

Rouson’s endorsement comes after former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, and Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook endorsed Bloomberg.

House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, an African American lawmaker and top Democrat in the House, has also endorsed Bloomberg.

Senator Rouson has represented Florida’s 19th Senate District since 2016, after serving four terms in the House.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.