Michael Bloomberg opens new campaign offices throughout Florida

Bloomberg has blanketed the TV airwaves with ads in Florida.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg opened seven new campaign offices in Florida, bringing the total number to ten throughout the state.

Scott Kosanovich, the campaign’s state director for Florida, said offices in Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Sanford, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach opened on Saturday.

The former New York mayor already had offices in St. Pete, Orlando, and the Little Havana area of Miami.

Shortly after Bloomberg opened his Tampa office, the Trump re-election campaign sent an email to the media, decrying Bloomberg’s “socialist agenda,” and attacked him on his views regarding taxes, guns and government policies.

Bloomberg campaign officials say 10 additional offices will open in coming weeks, as will a statewide campaign headquarters in Tampa. This is in preparation for the March 17 Democratic primary.

Bloomberg has blanketed the TV airwaves with ads in Florida. According to the ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics, Bloomberg has already spent over $300 million on TV, radio and digital advertising.

The billionaire has spent months building his campaign around Super Tuesday and Florida. He is self-funding his campaign and skipped the first four primary and caucus states to deploy a massive campaign strategy. He’s worth an estimated $60 billion and has already spent more than $200 million to hastily build a campaign infrastructure — with promises of plenty more where that came from.

