fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Alex Sink endorses Mike Bloomberg for U.S. President

2020 Headlines

One month out from Florda's presidential primary: Where are the Democrats?

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg releases long-term plan to boost Social Security

2020 Headlines

Democratic hopefuls now test strength among minority voters

2020 Headlines

Florida deadline to register to vote, switch parties nears

2020 Headlines

Michael Bloomberg opens new campaign offices throughout Florida

2020

Alex Sink endorses Mike Bloomberg for U.S. President

Another moderate Florida Democrat is endorsing Michael Bloomberg for president.

on

The Presidential campaign of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg continues to earn media to complement its paid spots, via a fusillade of name endorsements.

The latest on Monday: Alex Sink of Thonotosassa, the state’s Chief Financial Officer from 2007-11.

Sink ran for Governor in 2010, garnering the Democratic nomination but losing to Republican Rick Scott.

A media release from the Bloomberg campaign framed the endorsement as Sink believing Bloomberg had the “energy and resources” to defeat Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

“I believe Mike Bloomberg is the best candidate to win back America and restore honor to the Presidency,” said Sink. “With his experience and proven record in government and business, he will work to build an economy that works for all Americans. More than 40% of Florida families still live paycheck to paycheck. We need a President focused on higher wages, affordable housing, access to healthcare, and a clean environment.”

“Mike has been a champion for addressing the impacts of climate change, which is a critical issue for Floridians. And, on the weekend of the anniversary of the Parkland School tragedy, his record on gun safety is a reminder that we need new leadership in our country,” Sink added.

Bloomberg has obtained a number of high-profile endorsements from Florida politicians, especially moderates not committed to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, including former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee.

At least one recent poll of the race shows that Florida may be Bloomberg Country, with a narrow lead over the once seemingly-inevitable Biden.

St. Pete Polls conducted the survey among likely Florida voters. More than 27% selected Bloomberg as their top choice. Biden secured just under 26% support in the survey.

That’s within the poll’s margin of error, which is 1.8 percentage points. But it marks a drastic shift from the previous snapshot of the race taken by St. Pete Polls, when Biden performed 15 points better.

That version showed Bloomberg in second place with 17% support. Biden, meanwhile, received 41% of the vote.

In this article:,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.