fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Senate set to confirm controversial Surgeon General Scott Rivkees

Headlines Influence

Parental rights legislation passes second Senate panel

2020 Headlines

One month out from Florda's presidential primary: Where are the Democrats?

2020 Headlines

Alex Sink latest high-profile Florida Democrat to endorse Mike Bloomberg for President

Emails & Opinions Headlines

What happened on that American Airlines flight is no laughing matter

Headlines Influence

Senate panel can't come together on occupational licensing reform
Scott Rivkees [File photo]

Headlines

Senate set to confirm controversial Surgeon General Scott Rivkees

His sexy memoir was not a dealbreaker for a Senate panel.

on

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees‘ long-delayed nomination  continued Monday, with the Senate Ethics and Elections committee unanimously approving of the Governor’s selection.

This was the final committee of reference, setting up the confirmation for the Senate Floor.

If confirmed, Rivkees will also serve as Florida Department of Health Secretary.

Rivkees faced scrutiny and tough questions in previous committee hearings, where concerns about a history of sexually suggestive comments and his intention to continue working at the University of Florida pushed some Democrats into opposition.

As well, Rivkees wrote a memoir documenting the surprisingly bawdy world at a previous hospital where he worked, describing “break-room sex, drug abuse and a long list of … women moving in and out of the physician’s life.”

Rivkees called those ladies “Cathys,” though his reasons for doing so were obscure, beyond the kind of womanizing rhetoric that was accepted until very recently as an entitlement prerogative from white men of a certain age.

He also documented workplace sex with a candor that few Cabinet appointees in the modern era would dare.

“We each found our unique secret spot for late-night rendezvous. Mine was near the oldest part of the hospital, with walls lined with brown-and-white portraits of the physician leaders and famous scientists of years ago. On the long weekends of call, I would meet a girl from New Jersey who flew in to help make my nights pass more quickly,” he wrote.

Gov. Ron DeSantis selected Rivkees last year, with a long delay before his quotable but ultimately predictable path to confirmation.

Rivkees, in intro remarks, focused on the office’s accomplishments, combating opioids, Alzheimers Disease, and Hepatitis-A, and vowing to carry the fight against the most recent coronavirus with “rigor and zeal.”

Committee chair Sen. Dennis Baxley lauded Rivkees for being responsive on weekends, including the most recent weekend where he addressed coronavirus concerns.

No questions from committee members came, with the Florida Medical Association and Florida Osteopathic Association among a phalanx of supporters.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.