Daniella Levine Cava opens first campaign office in bid for Miami-Dade Mayor

Daniella Levine Cava has opened her first campaign office as she competes among an eight-person field to be the next Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

The office opened this past weekend in Miami Gardens. It’s located at 19333 NW 2nd Ave.

Levine Cava is the first member of the mayoral field to open a campaign office. She currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Also competing in the race are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Jean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

Sen. Oscar Braynon II joined Levine Cava at the office opening Saturday. Braynon endorsed her to be the first woman Mayor of Miami-Dade County. Sen. José Javier Rodríguez and Rep. Nick Duran are also among the lawmakers backing Levine Cava.

Much has been made of Democratic presidential candidates beginning to open offices in Florida, with the state’s March 17 primary approaching. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is leading the field on that front. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also recently opened an office in Miami.

But while the presidential contest is on the top of the political totem pole for many in 2020, the race for Miami-Dade County Mayor is one of the highest-profile local races in the state this year.

The contest has already attracted several million dollars in donations. Penelas and Levine Cava have been the biggest beneficiaries. Penelas exceeded $3 million raised in January. Levine Cava has collected around $2.2 million.

Those fundraising marks led to a veiled war of words between the top two earners. Penelas began by accusing his opponents who sit on the Commission of corruptly courting donations.

“All of my major opponents are leveraging their positions on the County Commission to collect money from special interests coming before them for votes,” Penelas argued.

“In my case, people are buying into my vision for a better Miami-Dade with no strings attached. That makes me profoundly grateful.”

Levine Cava fired back with a response of her own, rejecting the charges..

“We are being fueled by low dollar donors who contribute every month to support our vision for a new Miami-Dade,” Levine Cava said.

“Unlike some who see their vision as up for sale and can be bought, mine is inspired and driven by the hopes and dreams of residents who are tired of the same problems that have yet to be fixed by the recycled politics of Miami-Dade.”