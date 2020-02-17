Michael Bloomberg takes aim at Bernie Sanders’ supporters in latest social media blitz

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched a digital ad Monday criticizing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters in a scathing 53-second ad.

The ad calls out aggressive support from Sanders’ loyal base that has often been the subject of criticism among those targeted by so-called “Bernie Bros” over their perceived slight to his far-left ideologies.

“We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of ‘energy’ is not going to get us there,” Bloomberg tweeted Monday morning with the video.

The ad shows dozens of screenshots of comments Sanders’ supporters have made on social media and, allegedly, in private text messages in rapid-fire succession.

“#BernieOrBust now it’s #BernieOrElse,” one shot displayed showing an image of Sanders photoshopped with a gun pointed at the camera with the caption, “I am no longer asking.”

Another appeared to offer a direct threat at someone, presumably not a Sanders supporter, named Fred.

“You’re making a huge mistake, Fred. Vote Bernie or bad things will happen.”

The ad also displayed a text streak saying: “We know where you live,” Where you work,” Where you eat,” Where your kids go to school/grandkids,” We have everything on you,” “We are your neighbors,” “Friends,” “Family,” “Etc,” “Prepare for hell” and “Calls won’t stop.”

The ad goes on in rapid fire succession showing posts insinuating violence, calling people names and assigning derogatory hashtags to other candidates, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who was give the dubious tags #WarrenIsASnake and “PuckFocahontas, a throw back to President Donald Trump’s original insult referring to her as Pocahontas.

Sanders himself has called out his supporters in the past.

“As we engage with our opponents in the Democratic primary, we will forcefully present our views and defend ourselves against misrepresentations,” Sanders wrote a year ago in an email to supporters. “But, let us do our very best to engage respectfully with our Democratic opponents―talking about the issues we are fighting for, not about personalities or past grievances. I want to be clear that I condemn bullying and harassment of any kind and in any space.”

Meanwhile though, Sanders’ supporters defend themselves saying they are often the ones under attack from more centrist Democrats. They also argue, as is evidenced by the myriad comments to Bloomberg’s ad, that Sanders has been given an unfair shake, citing media bias and the 2016 Democratic primary in which supporters feel Sanders was wrongly stripped of the party’s nomination.

Bloomberg’s ad goes on to a clip of Sanders speaking about unity.

“It is vitally important for those of us who hold different views to be able to engage in a civil discourse,” Sanders says in the clip.

Bloomberg’s ad followed that up with a simple, “REALLY?”

