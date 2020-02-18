fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Pete Buttigieg’s next test: Winning over minority voters

2020

Daniel Webster holding Tallahassee fundraiser Wednesday

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg releases a barrage of ads targeting Donald Trump

2020 Headlines

One month out from Florda's presidential primary: Where are the Democrats?

2020 Headlines

Alex Sink latest high-profile Florida Democrat to endorse Mike Bloomberg for President

2020 Headlines

Michael Bloomberg takes aim at Bernie Sanders' supporters in latest social media blitz
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg embraces Hannah Brown at the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus Black History Awards brunch Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg embraces Hannah Brown at the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus Black History Awards brunch Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

2020

Pete Buttigieg’s next test: Winning over minority voters

He faces a steep climb.

on

So far, Pete Buttigieg has made it look easy.

The once little-known former mayor of a midsize Midwestern city vaulted over a former Vice President and several U.S. Senators in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire presidential primary. The 38-year-old’s fresh face, intellect and turn-the-page message won votes across many demographic groups in the kickoff states.

Now the promise of his candidacy is colliding with the reality of the central question about his viability: Can he win among minority voters who form the critical foundation of the party’s base?

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.