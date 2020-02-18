Alex Sink endorses Patricia Sigman in SD 9 contest

Alex Sink is adding her name to Patricia Sigman‘s growing list of endorsements from Democratic establishment supporters in the Senate District 9 race.

The former Chief Financial Officer threw her support behind Sigman, a Longwood labor lawyer, in a Democratic primary that includes Altamonte Springs lawyer Alexis Carter, organizer Guerdy Remy of Altamonte Springs, activist Rick Ashby of Oviedo, and H. Alexander Duncan of Geneva.

The quintet are vying in the Democratic primary process for a shot at likely Republican nominee Jason Brodeur, the former Representative from Sanford who is president of the Seminole County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Floridians deserve public servants who are dedicated to serving the public, not the special interests,” Sink wrote in a news release issued Tuesday by the Senate Victory committee. “I’m endorsing Patricia Sigman for Senate District 9 because I know she will always put the people over the powerful in Tallahassee.”

Sigman also has picked up backing from Fort Lauderdale Sen. Gary Farmer‘s Senate Victory committee, which seeks to elect Democrats to the Senate. With that organization already backing her, Sigman launched her campaign in early January and raised $115,000 in her first month as a candidate. She also received an endorsement from Ruth’s List Florida.

On the other hand, Brodeur, who has been campaigning for the seat for three years, entered February with $254,789 in cash in his campaign, and another $535,408 in Friends of Jason Brodeur.

“I am incredibly grateful to receive the endorsement of former CFO Alex Sink,” Sigman wrote in the release. “Throughout her career, Alex has been a tireless advocate on behalf of working families in our state and has always fought to put the needs of the people first. I look forward to working with her as we continue to build our movement to unite for change in Tallahassee!”

In a tweet Tuesday, Sigman called Sink “a tireless advocate on behalf of working families in our state & our campaign is proud to have her endorsement for #SD9! I look forward to working with CFO Sink as we continue to build our movement to #UniteforChange in Tallahassee!”

SD 9 covers Seminole County and parts of southern and western Volusia County. The seat is opening because Republican Sen. David Simmons is term limited.