fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Al Jacquet uses anti-gay slur in Facebook rant against Democratic primary opponent

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Alex Sink endorses Patricia Sigman in SD 9 contest

Headlines Panhandle

Daniel Uhlfelder turns Mike Huckabee feud into a super PAC

APolitical Headlines

Former Tampa Bay Lightning executive named in sexual harassment allegations against a Pinellas County financial firm

Federal Headlines

Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.18.20
Jacquet, Al (state representative)

Headlines

Al Jacquet uses anti-gay slur in Facebook rant against Democratic primary opponent

Jacquet used the slur against Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Omari Hardy.

on

In a video posted to his personal Facebook page this past Friday, Rep. Al Jacquet uses a common Caribbean anti-gay slur directed at one of his 2020 primary opponents.

Toward the end of the video, just after the 58:30 mark, Jacquet refers to Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Omari Hardy as a “batty boy.”

The derogatory term is used as a slur in the Caribbean to describe a gay person. Jacquet was born in the Netherlands Antilles, one of several islands in the Caribbean.

Jacquet’s jab at Hardy came as he was indirectly responding to a Palm Beach Post report that Jacquet is currently lacking a district office. The Post also reported the state was unable to send a notice of an election violation to Jacquet’s listed home address. That letter was marked “return to sender.”

The Post’s story leads with the sentence, “Where is state Rep. Al Jacquet?”

In the Friday Facebook video, Jacquet says, “Where I’m at? I’m running in 2020, baby. Reelection, 100%. Where you at? I hear they got ‘Sleepy Hardy.’ That’s all good.”

Jacquet then morphs into a strong Caribbean accent, saying, “That’s the union boy. The batty boy, union boy.”

Business Insider has described the term “batty boy” as “derogatory island slang” referring to gay people. A 2002 article from The Guardian detailed the use of the term in Jamaica as a homophobic slur.

In a response to Florida Politics, Hardy called on Jacquet to apologize and detailed his own upbringing by a same sex couple.

“I’m appalled that a member of the Florida House would use a gay slur to describe another elected official,” Hardy said.

“While I am not gay, I was raised in a same-sex household by my two mothers, and I am offended for them and for the broader LGBTQ community here in Palm Beach County, where I serve. I ask that my fellow electeds condemn the Representative’s use of this slur, and I ask that the Representative apologize for using it. Bigoted rhetoric has no place in our politics — none, whatsoever.”

Jacquet did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.

Elsewhere in the video, Jacquet continues responding to questions surrounding his residency. Jacquet refers to his work with young children in his House District 88 community and alleges reporters are staking him out at those events.

“They sit out there. I see them in their car, taking pictures. Where’s them pictures at?” Jacquet asks, before continuing to scold the media.

“Where’s Al Jacquet? You wanna know where’s Waldo? Why ain’t you at Riviera Beach with the young boys? Thanksgiving I’m taking them to dinner because they don’t have it in their families.”

Jacquet also launched a general attack on the media and his colleagues in the Legislature, arguing they are working to manipulate the black community.

“If you’re a community organizer, community leader, learn how to walk together and stop trying to spread fake news. Don’t spread fake news,” Jacquet said while addressing his constituents.

“You’re black. They’re gonna manipulate you. The majority of Democrats [are] not black. The majority of Republicans [are] not black. You need to know that whatever they can use to manipulate you, they [are] gonna do. The liberal media will manipulate Al Jacquet because I’m unapologetically standing with low-income folks.”

A trio of Democrats, including Hardy, have filed to run against Jacquet in the 2020 primary. Republican candidate Danielle Madsen has also filed in the Democrat-leaning district.

A portion of Jacquet’s remarks can be seen below.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.