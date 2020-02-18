Al Jacquet uses anti-gay slur in Facebook rant against Democratic primary opponent

In a video posted to his personal Facebook page this past Friday, Rep. Al Jacquet uses a common Caribbean anti-gay slur directed at one of his 2020 primary opponents.

Toward the end of the video, just after the 58:30 mark, Jacquet refers to Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Omari Hardy as a “batty boy.”

The derogatory term is used as a slur in the Caribbean to describe a gay person. Jacquet was born in the Netherlands Antilles, one of several islands in the Caribbean.

Jacquet’s jab at Hardy came as he was indirectly responding to a Palm Beach Post report that Jacquet is currently lacking a district office. The Post also reported the state was unable to send a notice of an election violation to Jacquet’s listed home address. That letter was marked “return to sender.”

The Post’s story leads with the sentence, “Where is state Rep. Al Jacquet?”

In the Friday Facebook video, Jacquet says, “Where I’m at? I’m running in 2020, baby. Reelection, 100%. Where you at? I hear they got ‘Sleepy Hardy.’ That’s all good.”

Jacquet then morphs into a strong Caribbean accent, saying, “That’s the union boy. The batty boy, union boy.”

Business Insider has described the term “batty boy” as “derogatory island slang” referring to gay people. A 2002 article from The Guardian detailed the use of the term in Jamaica as a homophobic slur.

In a response to Florida Politics, Hardy called on Jacquet to apologize and detailed his own upbringing by a same sex couple.

“I’m appalled that a member of the Florida House would use a gay slur to describe another elected official,” Hardy said.

“While I am not gay, I was raised in a same-sex household by my two mothers, and I am offended for them and for the broader LGBTQ community here in Palm Beach County, where I serve. I ask that my fellow electeds condemn the Representative’s use of this slur, and I ask that the Representative apologize for using it. Bigoted rhetoric has no place in our politics — none, whatsoever.”

Jacquet did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.

Elsewhere in the video, Jacquet continues responding to questions surrounding his residency. Jacquet refers to his work with young children in his House District 88 community and alleges reporters are staking him out at those events.

“They sit out there. I see them in their car, taking pictures. Where’s them pictures at?” Jacquet asks, before continuing to scold the media.

“Where’s Al Jacquet? You wanna know where’s Waldo? Why ain’t you at Riviera Beach with the young boys? Thanksgiving I’m taking them to dinner because they don’t have it in their families.”

Jacquet also launched a general attack on the media and his colleagues in the Legislature, arguing they are working to manipulate the black community.

“If you’re a community organizer, community leader, learn how to walk together and stop trying to spread fake news. Don’t spread fake news,” Jacquet said while addressing his constituents.

“You’re black. They’re gonna manipulate you. The majority of Democrats [are] not black. The majority of Republicans [are] not black. You need to know that whatever they can use to manipulate you, they [are] gonna do. The liberal media will manipulate Al Jacquet because I’m unapologetically standing with low-income folks.”

A trio of Democrats, including Hardy, have filed to run against Jacquet in the 2020 primary. Republican candidate Danielle Madsen has also filed in the Democrat-leaning district.

A portion of Jacquet’s remarks can be seen below.