City of Miami Beach hires former Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Alina Tejeda Hudak

Former Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Alina Tejeda Hudak is joining the Miami Beach government as an Assistant City Manager.

Hudak left her role as Miami-Dade Deputy Mayor last July. Hudak briefly ran the county’s government after former Mayor Carlos Alvarez resigned in 2011.

Now, she’s joining the city of Miami Beach to run several departments including Capital Improvement Projects, Environment & Sustainability, Housing & Community Development, Marketing & Communications, Public Works and Transportation & Mobility, according to a city announcement.

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales released a statement Tuesday welcoming Hudak to his staff.

“I have known and worked with Alina for over two decades and have full confidence that she will do what is right, honest and in the best interest of our residents,” Morales said.

“Customer focused and sharing in my commitment to building the right culture here at City Hall, Alina will also be invaluable in bolstering our important partnership with Miami-Dade County on the many issues that are critical to our residents and businesses.”

Hudak holds distinction in Miami-Dade County history as the first woman ever to run the county’s government.

Miami-Dade has still not elected a woman Mayor. But after Alvarez and County Manager George Burgess resigned in 2011, Hudak rose to oversee the county until voters elected a new Mayor.

That Mayor was Carlos Giménez, who kept Hudak on and eventually named her Deputy Mayor. Giménez is now running for Congress as he faces term limits.

Hudak joined the Miami-Dade County government in 1984 as a management trainee. Her tenure includes helping the county navigate Hurricane Andrew as well as the 2016 Zika outbreak, which should give her plenty of experience for her new role with Miami Beach.

Hudak has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Public Administration. She earned both degrees from the University of Miami.