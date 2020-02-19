fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Gift ban changes ready for Senate floor

Headlines Influence

23andNope: Genetic info ban ready for Senate vote

2020 Headlines

Andrew Gillum questions Mike Bloomberg's viability among black voters, name drops Elizabeth Warren

2020 Headlines

Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer backs Mike Bloomberg

Headlines Influence

Face off: New Nikki Fried stickers continue popping up statewide

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.19.20
Alexis Lambert is leading the charge for reasonable changes to the gift ban.

Headlines

Gift ban changes ready for Senate floor

A move to help sick workers is ready for Senate floor.

on

Changes are coming for the state’s gift ban, and a beloved veteran attorney’s struggle with cancer is the reason why.

Senate Budget Chief Rob Bradley’s SB 1490 will allow non-elected state employees to “accept any gift or compensation, regardless of value” if it is applied directly toward the expenses incurred from treating their or their child’s “serious disease or illness.”

The bill cleared its final Senate committee of reference (Rules) on Wednesday. It is now ready for the Senate floor.

Bradley noted that “catastrophic illness can put financial strain on an individual or a family.”

The natural instinct, he said, is to help. But the gift ban laws preclude such help for state employees.

Gifts and compensation directly linked to care or treatment of “serious disease or illness” would be permissible, but not for elected officials, Bradley said.

Bradley was asked to address the “narrowness” of the bill regarding potential “influence” from potentially nefarious actors.

“The intent of this bill is not to create the proverbial nose under the tent,” Bradley said, saying he was open to discussions on how to reassure legislators, though he would prefer to avoid a re-reference.

Potential “guardrails” may be added before the Senate floor, suggested Sen. Tom Lee, and a potential expansion to spouses may also be contemplated.

The background: Alexis Lambert, an attorney working for the Florida Lottery and previously for the Constitutional Revision Commission, got Stage 3 colon cancer.

Lambert has offered unsparing testimony at previous committee stops, calling cancer a “rich man’s disease” and pointing out that the “average state employee cannot afford to get cancer.

Lambert gave her testimony again, describing a “blur” of doctor’s appointments, “six weeks of chemo radiation … surgery … and 12 weeks of maintenance chemo.”

A month of home health care: also non-optional.

“Losing my hair was the least of my problems,” Lambert said, describing the shutdown of her reproductive system as part of cancer treatment.

The Florida League of Cities and James Madison Institute supported the bill at previous stops.

The House bill (HB 1435), sponsored by Rep. Jayer Williamson, has one committee stop left before a floor vote.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.