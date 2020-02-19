fbpx
Appeals court: Florida can’t bar felons from vote over fines, fees

Appellate judges upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle.

on

Voting rights advocates can celebrate a victory at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. Judges there upheld Florida cannot require proof of financial restitution being paid before felons whose voting rights were restored can be registered to vote.

“The long and short of it is that once a state provides an avenue to ending the

punishment of disenfranchisement — as the voters of Florida plainly did — it must

do so consonant with the principles of equal protection and it may not erect a

wealth barrier absent a justification sufficient to overcome heightened scrutiny,” reads the appellate court opinion, first posted on POLITICO.

That means elections supervisors must allow individuals to register to vote and not require evidence that all fines have been resolved.

The decision ultimately upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that temporarily blocked a Florida law barring the registration of some felons because of an inability to pay.

The Appellate Court found merit in the argument such a requirement effectively acted as “wealth discrimination.”

Attorneys for the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis have argued that Amendment 4, which automatically restored the rights of most felons to vote once their sentence is completed, assumes fines and restitution as part of sentencing.

The appellate court ruling marks the latest step in a legal sage since the Legislature in 2019 passed a controversial measure implementing Amendment 4.

Lawmakers said they based their controversial legislation in 2019 on the arguments posed in from the Florida Supreme Court before Amendment 4 appeared on the ballot.

But critics of the implementing law have equated the requirement of fines and restitution to a poll tax.

Roughly 64% of voters cast ballots in favor of Amendment 4 in 2018, well over the 60% threshold required for passage. The automatic restoration of voting rights does not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, per the ballot language.

The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law estimated the passage of the amendment could affect a disenfranchised felony population in Florida of more than 1.6 million people.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

