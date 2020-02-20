fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Another poll shows Mike Bloomberg leading in Florida — but that was before Nevada debate

2020 Headlines

Fact check: Dems’ debate flubs; Donald Trump untruths at rally

2020 Headlines

Debate night brawl: Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders attacked by rivals

2020 Headlines

With registration window for presidential primary closed, Republicans add more voters in Florida than Democrats

2020

Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders under attack at Democrats' Nevada debate

2020

Rivals take pre-debate shots as Mike Bloomberg faces major test
Mike Bloomberg

2020

Another poll shows Mike Bloomberg leading in Florida — but that was before Nevada debate

And 19% of primary voters have already mailed their ballots in.

on

The newest results from St. Pete Polls show Mike Bloomberg pulling farther ahead among Florida Democrats.

The latest survey, commissioned by Florida Politics, found 32% of likely Florida Democratic Presidential Primary voters favor the former New York Mayor. That’s compared to 27% who support former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg’s 5% lead over Biden now falls outside the poll’s 2% margin of error. His expanding lead follows a trend in results from the Florida-based outfit, which was the first to report Bloomberg surging into second place in January and then just edging Biden in a poll released last week.

Notably, Biden still significantly outperforms Bloomberg among black voters, where the former Barack Obama running mate wins 39% of the vote to Bloomberg’s 29%. But Bloomberg, who made valuing the contributions of immigrants a theme of TV ads blasting Florida airwaves, wins Hispanic voters with 37% of the vote to Biden’s 21%.

Curiously, Biden performs better among the youngest voters, those ages 18-29, winning 35% support compared to Bloomberg’s 24%. But Bloomberg leads in every other age demographic, and wins almost 41% of the vote in the 70 and older set to which he and Biden both belong.

Those two Democratic candidates remain the top contenders in Florida, which holds its Presidential Preference Primary on March 17.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also shows up with 11% support, followed by former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 8%. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar rings in with 7% support.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the choice of under 5% of likely voters and California billionaire Tom Steyer claims less than 2% support.

The poll was conducted between Tuesday and Wednesday, with all results coming in before a Wednesday night debate, Bloomberg’s first of the 2020 primary season.

But it also was the first poll of Florida Democrats since voters started returning vote-by-mail ballots. And among those who already voted, Bloomberg and Biden showed even more dominance over the field.

Conversa_728x90

Close to 19% of likely Democratic primary voters already locked in their vote by putting their ballots in the mail .

Among those who already voted, nearly 37% of respondents picked Bloomberg and more than 29% bubbled for Biden.

Every other candidate’s share of those who already voted is the same or lower than their overall support. Sanders got 11%, Buttigieg 7%, Klobuchar or Warren 4%, and Steyer 1%.

While about 7% of those who already voted would not say who they voted for, more than 10% of those who still plan to vote remain undecided or won’t talk.

The poll includes results from 2,412 voters registered as Democrats in Florida and who plan to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.