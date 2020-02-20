House approves local occupational licensing preemption

Changes may be coming soon for a broad swath of occupational licensing schemes.

A bill that would preempt local regulation of many categories passed the House by a 78-40 margin Thursday.

HB 3, by Rep. Michael Grant, would preempt local governments from requiring occupational licenses that are not mandated by the state.

The legislation would bring statewide “uniformity” to broad swath of trade classes including “painting, flooring, cabinetry, interior remodeling, driveway or tennis court installation, decorative stone, tile, marble, granite, or terrazzo installation, plastering, stuccoing, caulking, canvas awning, and ornamental iron installation.”

Grant’s preemption bill passed the House last year, but Democratic members had questions and concerns that time had yet to mollify.

Among the concerns from the minority party in Wednesday’s hearing setting up the vote: what occupations were affected and potential unintended consequences of the latest GOP stab at categorical preemption.

Those concerns resurfaced ahead of Thursday’s vote.

Rep. Joseph Geller urged caution on these categorical moves, noting that while painting and tile laying may not need licenses, the “catch all” approach of the bill obscures what exactly is being preempted.

Rep. Anna Eskamani likewise was concerned, with child care licensing specifically singled out as something that requires local regulation.

However, these concerns were not dealbreakers for the House.

Rep. Grant noted a two-year grace period allowing phase-in for the legislation, adding that a preemption solution should be seen as a way of freeing up Florida’s workforce.

The Senate, meanwhile, is still workshopping its version.

That bill (SB 1336) sponsored by Sen. Keith Perry, is struggling to get through committees of reference.

Beyond this legislation, the House is poised to handle more licensure deregulation legislation.

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia‘s HB 1193 was moved closer to the Senate version as it was approved by the House Commerce Committee Thursday morning.

The legislation would reduce education requirements for a wide array of professions, such as auctioneers, barbers, and geologists, eliminate some licensing requirements altogether for such professions as hair braiding, nutritionists, and boxing announcers, and address other regulatory matters, while still trying to preserve requirements to protect public health and safety.