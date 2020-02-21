Latino Victory Fund endorses Joe Biden

Former Vice Present Joe Biden might be slipping in the polls, but he’s still managing to pick up endorsements as Nevada voters prepare to caucus Saturday.

The Latino Victory Fund, a progressive political organization aiming to increase Latino political power with representation at every level of government, endorsed Biden Thursday.

The Biden campaign announced the endorsement Thursday night in Las Vegas, saying he won its support with his record and his pledge to introduce comprehensive immigration reform in his first week in office. The endorsement comes less than a month out from Florida’s March 17 presidential primary.

“In January 2021, there will be no learning curve for the next President of the United States. Our country will need an experienced leader who will hit the ground running on day one, and that candidate is Vice President Biden,” Luis Miranda, Jr., chair of Latino Victory, wrote in a news release issued by the Biden campaign.

“Vice President Biden has consistently supported issues that align with the Latino community, including access to quality, affordable health care, job growth, and a prosperous economy, access to higher education and reducing gun violence. He is committed to introducing and fighting for legislative immigration reform, including the protections of the Dream Act, within the first week of a Biden Administration. Latinos will rest assured knowing that they’ll once again have an ally in the White House,” Miranda added.

The organization currently is backing three candidates in Florida: Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, for her reelection bid in Florida’s 26th Congressional District, Oz Vazquez, for his challenge in Florida’s 18th Congressional District, and Pembroke Pines Commissioner Angelo Castillo for his campaign to become that city’s Mayor.

Biden already has won the endorsements of several individual progressive Latino leaders in Florida, notably Sens. Janet Cruz and Victor Torres, Rep. Amy Mercado, and former state Rep. Robert Ascensio.

In endorsing Biden, Miranda criticized President Donald Trump for “doing nothing to help our families get ahead.”

“In fact, he has constantly attacked and denigrated our community, emboldening white supremacists to commit heinous crimes against Latinos like the El Paso mass shooting last year,” Miranda said.

“Vice President Biden will not only support Latino issues but will work hard to heal our country and restore dignity and principles of good governance back into the Oval Office. Biden is a battle-tested leader who is in the best position to defeat Donald Trump.”