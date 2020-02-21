Ruth’s List Florida rescinds Patricia Williams endorsement after controversial abortion vote

Ruth’s List Florida, an organization aimed at helping pro-choice Democratic women get elected, is rescinding its endorsement of Democratic Rep. Patricia Williams.

The move comes after Williams was one of five Democrats to vote in favor of a bill requiring minors to gain parental consent before undergoing an abortion.

The legislation (SB 404) does have some exceptions. But it was a largely polarizing bill, with only a few Republicans and Democrats in the House bucking their respective parties during the Thursday vote.

Many Democrats had harshly criticized the measure as a burden to children who may not have a healthy relationship with their parents. A meme is making its way through social media circles Friday claiming that a child raped by her father would have to get his permission to terminate a resulting pregnancy. That claim is mostly true, but the bill would allow the child to get a waiver from the judge for an abortion in lieu of parental consent — a step critics say is too much of a burden for a child to bear, particularly one who has experienced trauma.

Pam Goodman, the CEO and President of Ruth’s List Florida, argued the measure is an infringement on a woman’s right to choose. She elaborated in a statement explaining the decision to un-endorse Williams.

“We are deeply disappointed to learn of Williams’ anti-choice vote,” Goodman said Friday morning.

“We can no longer support her candidacy. Ruth’s List is founded on the principle that women must have the freedom to make their own medical decisions. Clearly, Ms. Williams does not share that position — despite her promise to us that she was a pro-choice leader.”

Williams isn’t currently facing a primary challenger in House District 92 as she attempts to defend her seat in 2020. However, Nancy St. Clair has filed as a write-in candidate.

Williams joined the Legislature in 2016. HD 92 covers portions of northeast Broward County. The district extends from Oakland Park through Fort Lauderdale up to Deerfield Beach.

Democratic Reps. James Bush III, Kim Daniels, Al Jacquet and Anika Omphroy joined Williams to vote in favor of the bill.

The Senate has already approved the legislation. Thursday, the House OK’d the Senate version. That means the bill will next head to Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is expected to sign the measure.