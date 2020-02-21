fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ruth's List Florida rescinds Patricia Williams endorsement after controversial abortion vote

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump savoring scrambled Dem race, Bloomberg’s debate debut

Headlines Influence

Jose Oliva backs Senate resolution condemning white supremacy

2020 Headlines

AP Poll: Democrats feel mixed about nomination process

2020 Headlines

Intel officials say Russia boosting Donald Trump candidacy

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg campaign launching 'Women for Mike' coalition in Orlando
TALLAHASSEE, FLA.10/25/17-Rep. Patricia Williams, D-Lauderdale Lakes, listens during the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Headlines

Ruth’s List Florida rescinds Patricia Williams endorsement after controversial abortion vote

Williams was one of five Democrats to support a polarizing abortion bill.

on

Ruth’s List Florida, an organization aimed at helping pro-choice Democratic women get elected, is rescinding its endorsement of Democratic Rep. Patricia Williams.

The move comes after Williams was one of five Democrats to vote in favor of a bill requiring minors to gain parental consent before undergoing an abortion.

The legislation (SB 404) does have some exceptions. But it was a largely polarizing bill, with only a few Republicans and Democrats in the House bucking their respective parties during the Thursday vote.

Many Democrats had harshly criticized the measure as a burden to children who may not have a healthy relationship with their parents. A meme is making its way through social media circles Friday claiming that a child raped by her father would have to get his permission to terminate a resulting pregnancy. That claim is mostly true, but the bill would allow the child to get a waiver from the judge for an abortion in lieu of parental consent — a step critics say is too much of a burden for a child to bear, particularly one who has experienced trauma.

Pam Goodman, the CEO and President of Ruth’s List Florida, argued the measure is an infringement on a woman’s right to choose. She elaborated in a statement explaining the decision to un-endorse Williams.

“We are deeply disappointed to learn of Williams’ anti-choice vote,” Goodman said Friday morning.

“We can no longer support her candidacy. Ruth’s List is founded on the principle that women must have the freedom to make their own medical decisions. Clearly, Ms. Williams does not share that position — despite her promise to us that she was a pro-choice leader.”

Williams isn’t currently facing a primary challenger in House District 92 as she attempts to defend her seat in 2020. However, Nancy St. Clair has filed as a write-in candidate.

Williams joined the Legislature in 2016. HD 92 covers portions of northeast Broward County. The district extends from Oakland Park through Fort Lauderdale up to Deerfield Beach.

Democratic Reps. James Bush III, Kim Daniels, Al Jacquet and Anika Omphroy joined Williams to vote in favor of the bill.

The Senate has already approved the legislation. Thursday, the House OK’d the Senate version. That means the bill will next head to Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is expected to sign the measure.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ron

    February 21, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    In so doing Ruth’s List shows it practices the kind of thoughtless, litmus-test politics that is driving the Democratic party into the hinterlands of extremism and throwing rose-petals in President Trump’s pathway to a second term.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.