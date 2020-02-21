Mike Bloomberg ramps up Florida field offices, endorsements

Democratic Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is supplementing robust ad spending with an investment in his field game, and the weekend sees four new Florida offices.

Boca Raton, Jacksonville, North Miami, and Parkland will bring the Bloomberg portfolio of local offices up to 14.

Three of those openings will be Saturday at noon.

The Jacksonville Field Office (1036 Dunn Ave) will be christened by an endorsement from second-term Democratic City Councilman Reggie Gaffney.

Gaffney, who breezed to a reelection victory last year, thinks that Bloomberg is the man to take back the White House for his party.

“Mike has always been the adult in the room, and can make the difficult decisions necessary as a leader. As mayor of New York City, as the head of his successful business, and as a philanthropist, Mike has always been the one to make the hard decisions in times of need,” Gaffney said.

“Come November,” Gaffney said, “if the Democratic Party doesn’t have a nominee that can actually defeat [Donald] Trump, we will see the reverberation effects for generations to come. I am excited to join Mike and Team Bloomberg because he is the best fit candidate to win in November, and enact realistic progressive policies following the Trump presidency.”

North Miami’s office, situated at 14881 Biscayne Blvd., opens at the same time.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, who rescinded his endorsement of Joe Biden to back Bloomberg, will be on site.

In Parkland (7363 N. State Road 7), Marjory Stoneman Douglas Survivor and Student Sari Kaufman will be on hand to back Bloomberg.

Sunday evening sees one more opening at 8184 Glades Road in Boca Raton, and U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch is expected attend.

Bloomberg, before a disastrous debate performance this week, had strong momentum that was reflected in public polling.

A survey from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed Bloomberg performing better than any of his primary competitors in a head-to-head against Trump, even winning (though within the margin of error).