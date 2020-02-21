Poll spotlights early momentum for open primaries, $15 minimum wage

A survey says that registered voters like the ideas of two Constitutional amendments they will vote on in November.

However, it’s still early in the process, and voters’ minds can change … meaning that even if the initiatives are polling at 60%, there’s no guarantee they will reach that threshold later this year.

The University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab found sufficient support for opening up statewide primaries and for increasing the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The All Voters Vote (AVV) citizen initiative proposes to open up primaries for state Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet races regardless of political party affiliation” to all voters, including independents, starting in 2024, setting up a “top-two” system.

That meets with the approval of 70% of those polled, including 63% of Republicans.

Interestingly, there is considerable daylight between this poll and one of likely voters done by St. Pete Polls last year.

That survey showed more would nix the measure, about 48%, than would vote yes, around 38%. More than 14% remain undecided.

Voters were also asked about increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. Of those polled, 65% said yes with 30% saying they would vote no.

This polling is in the same range as other surveys, including from St. Pete Polls earlier this month.

The ballot initiative from Florida For A Fair Wage is attorney John Morgan‘s priority constitutional amendment for the 2020 cycle.

“Both of these measures have the potential to dramatically change Florida’s political system,” polling director Dr. Michael Binder stated.

“However, ballot measures almost always poll higher than their ultimate vote totals, and with Florida requiring 60% support to pass, both of these measures are far from guaranteed to pass.”

One factor mitigating in favor of these amendments: deep pockets bankrolling them.

Over $5 million of All Voters Vote’s nearly $7 million haul came from Miami health care magnate Mike Fernandez. Likewise, Morgan was the primary financier for his political committee.