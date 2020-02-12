Survey shows Floridians still backing proposed minimum wage increase (but issue is not unbeatable)

A new survey from St. Pete Polls shows a proposal to raise the state’s minimum wage would pass in November, with support narrowly exceeding the required 60% threshold.

The poll was conducted among 2,293 registered voters from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11.

Respondents were asked, “Would you support a state Constitutional Amendment that would raise the minimum wage to 10 dollars per hour with one dollar increases for each of the next five years?”

That prompted 62.5% of respondents to say “Yes.” Nearly 30% opposed the proposal. The remaining 8% were unsure.

The political committee Florida for a Fair Wage is behind a proposed constitutional amendment that would do just that. Orlando lawyer John Morgan is backing that group.

As of 2020, Florida’s minimum wage sits at $8.56 per hour. The proposal from Morgan’s group would raise it to $10 per hour starting in 2021. The minimum wage would then go up by $1 per hour each year until it hit $15 an hour in 2026.

Starting in 2027, the minimum wage would then rise in connection with inflation rates.

In December, the initiative qualified for the November ballot as Amendment 2.

A pair of St. Pete Polls surveys from June of last year found support for the wage hike hovering around 60% as well. Ballot proposals must be approved by 60% of Florida voters in order to successfully amend the state’s constitution.

One of those surveys had it above that required 60% margin, while another had it just below. A separate Quinnipiac survey from June showed overwhelming support for the measure, however, with 76% of respondents support the raise.

Wednesday’s version of the poll was conducted using an automated phone call system. It has a 2 percentage point margin of error.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats are more likely to back the measure, with 74% in favor. Just 48.5% of Republicans would support an increase to $15 per hour, while nearly 67% of independents endorse the proposed change.