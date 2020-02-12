fbpx
Survey shows Floridians still backing proposed minimum wage increase (but issue is not unbeatable)

Survey shows Floridians still backing proposed minimum wage increase (but issue is not unbeatable)

More than 62% of respondents said they would support the hike.

A new survey from St. Pete Polls shows a proposal to raise the state’s minimum wage would pass in November, with support narrowly exceeding the required 60% threshold.

The poll was conducted among 2,293 registered voters from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11.

Respondents were asked, “Would you support a state Constitutional Amendment that would raise the minimum wage to 10 dollars per hour with one dollar increases for each of the next five years?”

That prompted 62.5% of respondents to say “Yes.” Nearly 30% opposed the proposal. The remaining 8% were unsure.

The political committee Florida for a Fair Wage is behind a proposed constitutional amendment that would do just that. Orlando lawyer John Morgan is backing that group.

As of 2020, Florida’s minimum wage sits at $8.56 per hour. The proposal from Morgan’s group would raise it to $10 per hour starting in 2021. The minimum wage would then go up by $1 per hour each year until it hit $15 an hour in 2026.

Starting in 2027, the minimum wage would then rise in connection with inflation rates.

In December, the initiative qualified for the November ballot as Amendment 2.

A pair of St. Pete Polls surveys from June of last year found support for the wage hike hovering around 60% as well. Ballot proposals must be approved by 60% of Florida voters in order to successfully amend the state’s constitution.

One of those surveys had it above that required 60% margin, while another had it just below. A separate Quinnipiac survey from June showed overwhelming support for the measure, however, with 76% of respondents support the raise.

Wednesday’s version of the poll was conducted using an automated phone call system. It has a 2 percentage point margin of error.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats are more likely to back the measure, with 74% in favor. Just 48.5% of Republicans would support an increase to $15 per hour, while nearly 67% of independents endorse the proposed change.

