fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Pulse nightclub survivor among Elizabeth Warren surrogates rallying in St. Pete Sunday

2020 Headlines

Stephanie Murphy to headline Women For Mike Bloomberg event

2020

Picketing, pigeons, politics: Scenes from the Nevada caucus

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs

2020

Voters cast ballots in presidential primaries

2020 Headlines

Rick Wilson compares Donald Trump's presidency to a 'coke party'
Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., spar during Las Vegas debate. (AP Photo/John Locher)

2020

Pulse nightclub survivor among Elizabeth Warren surrogates rallying in St. Pete Sunday

The rally comes as Warren surges after a strong debate performance.

on

As Americans (hopefully) wake up to news of Nevada caucus results, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign will be adding her focus to Florida as a big-get delegate state.

Warren’s campaign is hosting an LGBTQ+ and ally rally in St. Petersburg Sunday evening.

The event will feature Pulse Nightclub survivor Brandon Wolf, who became a nationally recognized LGBTQ and gun violence prevention advocate after the tragic 2016 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 49 people and wounded 53 others.

Wolf now serves as the Central Florida development officer and media relations manager for Equality Florida, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group.

Wolf is also a Warren surrogate.

Other speakers will include Samira Obeid, a local playwright and national speaker on LGBTQ+ policy, and Andrea Hildebrand Smith, an organizer with FACT, Floridians Against Corruption and Treason.

The event will be in the courtyard between Squeeze Juice Works and Black Crow at 18 22nd St. S. at 6:30 p.m.

The event will happen less than one week after Warren delivered what most believe was Warren’s strongest debate performance yet. On Wednesday night in Las Vegas as former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg took the stage for the first time since entering the race, Warren delivered a scathing rebuke to his policies and alleged treatment of women.

In one of the night’s most repeated highlights, Warren grilled Bloomberg over allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination and several resulting non-disclosure agreements among former employees.

Warren dissected the issue with prosecutorial precision as she pressed Bloomberg on whether he would release the women from their agreements. Bloomberg declined, calling the agreements mutually beneficial. Non-disclosure agreements typically do not benefit those being silenced, as former Vice President Joe Biden later pointed out in the exchange. (On Friday, Bloomberg said his company will release the women from their nondisclosure agreements.)

Pundits are questioning, however, whether Warren’s strong debate performance will be enough to carry her through Super Tuesday toward the Democratic nomination.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.