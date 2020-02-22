Lobbying compensation: The P5 Group scores up to $1.69M in 2019

The P5 Group scored $1.69 million in lobbying fees in 2019, according to figures in state reports.

The lobbying organization brought in 21 legislative clients last year. That accounted for $910,000 in revenue from those clients that P5 provided in lobbying services. Meanwhile, P5 earned $780,000 in executive lobbying fees from 19 clients in 2019.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments to the Florida Lobbyist Registration and Compensation database. If all of the firm’s clients maxed out their contracts, they would have earned $1.69 million. Using the middle number of each range shows P5 earned an estimated $1 million — $555,000 in the Legislature and $455,000 in the executive.

P5 Group’s top revenue-generating client on the legislative side paid the firm $90,000 in 2019. That came from the Florida Atlantic University Foundation. That organization focuses on fundraising for the South Florida college from alumni, businesses and community groups.

The majority of legislative clients for P5 paid the lobbying organization between $40,000 and $80,000 last year. Two of the top clients included the Alzheimer’s Community Care organization along with Pediatric Associates. Those organizations kicked in $80,000 each to P5 in 2019.

Safe Harbor Marinas LLC paid the firm $70,000 in 2019 followed up by Sky King Fireworks, which provided $60,000 for lobbying services from P5 last year.

Eleven clients paid P5 $40,000 each last year for legislative lobbying. Some of the notable clients with that figure include the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Jupiter Medical Center, Tampa General Hospital and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, among others. The Indian River State College Foundation kicked in another $30,000 for P5 in 2019.

On the executive lobbying reports, the FAU Foundation was again at the top of that list alongside some of the same organizations that contracted P5 for legislative services.

Some of the different companies tapping P5 for executive lobbying services include the Florida Association of Local Housing Finance Authorities. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy group composed of public and private members who advocate affordable financing for single and multi-family housing. The Treasure Coast Food Bank is another organization that contracted with P5 for executive lobbying services.

Both nonprofits paid P5 $40,000 each in 2019.

P5 employed three lobbyists in 2019 and they all worked on both executive and legislative projects. The P5 lobbyists included Meghan Hoza, Ken Pruitt and Mark Pruitt.

When lobbyists and their firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state.