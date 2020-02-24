fbpx
Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Gas prices jump with 'expected volatility'

APolitical Headlines

Virus pushes beyond Asia, taking aim at Europe, Mideast

APolitical Headlines

Get ready for TallyMadness 2020 — Deciding the best 'young' lobbyist in Florida

APolitical Headlines

As Florida, Georgia battle over water, Panhandle oystermen struggle to survive

APolitical

Renew Financial has completed $100M+ in Florida resiliency projects

APolitical Headlines

Uber launches new booking by phone feature for Florida riders
Gas Pumps

APolitical

Gas prices jump with ‘expected volatility’

Gas prices had a midweek surge and a slight weekend decline.

on

Gasoline prices showed what those in the industry call expected volatility, jumping 10 cents per gallon in midweek, then sliding a bit over the weekend to $2.41 per gallon on Sunday, up eight cents since last Monday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The Sunday price was the highest in two weeks but still well below the highest price of $2.56 per gallon seen thus far this year.

The low point price for Florida this year was $2.32 per gallon.

“Although gas prices are declining again, drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump in the coming months,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group, stated in a news release. “Refineries are entering spring maintenance season, where they conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to a more expensive summer gasoline – as required by the EPA. This work can lead to reduced refinery output at a time when driving demand increases for spring break. In recent years, the imbalance of springtime supply and demand led to price hikes of 20-60 cents, which was spread out over the course of a few months.”

By Sunday the cheapest gas in Florida was found in Pensacola, where drivers were paying $2.33 per gallon; Orlando, $2.37; Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, $2. 37; and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, $2.38 per gallon.

The most expensive gasoline was running $2.54 a gallon in West Palm Beach, $2.45 in Miami, and $2.45 in Gainesville.

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $2.47.

Elsewhere in Florida, on Monday, the average prices in various Florida locations included Jacksonville, where gas cost $2.37 per gallon; Fort Myers, $2.38; Tallahassee, $2.38; Sarasota, $2.41; Naples, $2.43; Fort Lauderdale, $2.44; Gainesville, $2.45; and Monroe County, $2.50.

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.