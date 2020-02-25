Nikki Fried announces roster for energy council

Nikki Fried appears to be confident that her office will retain the Office of Energy despite the Florida House voting to move it to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The latest evidence is Monday’s announcement of a commission of “energy and climate professionals,” the Florida Advisory Council on Climate & Energy.

The panel, according to a release from the Agriculture Commissioner’s office, will advise the Office of Energy in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on “modernizing energy and climate policies, diversifying energy sources, increasing energy efficiency, and creating solutions for Florida’s energy and climate future.”

“Florida faces the nation’s greatest risk of extreme heat and flooding, increasingly frequent and devastating hurricanes, and destabilizing weather reshaping our lands, waters, farms, and cities. I believe we can best address these issues by bringing all stakeholders to the conversation,” Fried said.

“I’m proud to convene this diverse group of experts that will explore innovative solutions to one of the greatest challenges of our generation. From academic institutions to consumer advocates and environmental organizations to utilities, everyone has a seat at our table, and a stake in the fight against the climate crisis,” Fried added.

The prerogatives of Fried’s office have been under assault in recent months, with Republicans cognizant of the quickly approaching 2022 election. As the most high-profile Democrat in the state, the GOP would like to find a way to arrest her political ascent.

Endorsements for the panel came from the Sierra Club and NextEra Energy, two entities that don’t always align but will in this committee.

Susannah Randolph, Senior Campaign Representative for Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign in Florida, lauded “a variety of perspectives.”

And Mark Bubriski, Director of State Regulatory Relations for NextEra Energy, noted that the company was “the largest energy provider in the state and a global leader for clean energy.”

NextEra is the parent of Florida Power & Light (FPL) and Gulf Power.

The membership of the Florida Advisory Council on Climate & Energy includes the following names from a wide variety of sectors:

Florida Energy Systems Consortium

Dr. David Norton, Director of Florida Energy Systems Consortium and Vice President of Research, University of Florida

Community Colleges

Dr. Amy Albee-Levine, Dean of Workplace Development, Lake Sumter Community College

Florida City or County

The Honorable Janet Long , Commissioner, Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners

, Commissioner, Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners Megan Houston, Director, Palm Beach County Office of Resilience

Clean Cities Coalition

Doug Kettles, Director, Central Florida Clean Cities Coalition

Workforce Development

Luis Nieves-Ruiz, Economic Development Manager, East Central Florida Regional Planning Council

Consumer Advocate

Frank Stewart, Manager, FLFM Stewart & Company

Business/Economic Development

Steve Chriss, Director of Energy Services, Walmart

Rural

The Honorable Matt Surrency, Mayor, City of Hawthorne

Agriculture

Andrew Sauber, Director of Corporate Sustainability, Florida Crystals

Environmental Community

Emily Gorman , Sierra Club Organizing Representative and Miami Climate Alliance Steering Committee Chair

, Sierra Club Organizing Representative and Miami Climate Alliance Steering Committee Chair Temperince Morgan , Executive Director, The Nature Conservancy in Florida

, Executive Director, The Nature Conservancy in Florida Susannah Randolph, Senior Campaign Representative, Sierra Club Beyond Coal Campaign

Investor Owned Utility

Mark Bubriski, Director of State Regulatory Relations, NextEra Energy

Municipal Utility

Lus Avilles, Vice President of Customer Service, Orlando Utilities Commission

Co-operative Utility

Tony Guillen, Director of Engineering & Operations, Talquin Electric

Water Management

Keith Rizzaedi, Special Counsel, St. Thomas University School of Law

Youth Climate

Morgan Higman, Doctoral Candidate, Florida State University

Green Building

Dr. Jennifer Languell , President, Trifecta Construction Solutions

, President, Trifecta Construction Solutions Jeremy Susac, Vice President of Government Affairs, Lennar

Regional Planning Council

Patricia “Pat” Steed , Executive Director, Central Florida Regional Planning Council

, Executive Director, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Sean Sullivan, Executive Director, Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council

Natural Gas

William Blake, Director Alternative Fuels, Tampa Electric Company

Renewable Natural Gas

Anddrikk Frazer, President & CEO, Integral Energy

Energy Affordability

Berdell Knowles, Task Force Leader, American Association of Blacks in Energy, Florida Chapter

Renewable Energy

Jennifer Szaro, Vice President, Smart Electric Power Alliance