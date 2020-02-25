fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Jennifer Meale Poggie joins AIA Florida

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.25.20

Headlines Influence

New law ensures officers can park marked vehicles at home

Headlines Influence

House panel lambastes domestic violence agency board members

Headlines Influence

Nikki Fried announces roster for energy council

2020 Headlines

Florida progressive group defends Bernie Sanders, accuses state party of putting 'thumb on the scale'

Headlines

Personnel note: Jennifer Meale Poggie joins AIA Florida

She starts next week.

on

Jennifer Meale Poggie is leaving the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for a new job at the Florida branch of the American Institute of Architects.

Poggie will serve as communications director for AIA Florida, which bills itself as “a united association of architects shaping Florida’s future through advocacy, leadership, and architectural excellence.”

The new role will see her help the organization promote talented architects in Florida and the Caribbean. She reports for duty next week.

Poggie has held several top-level communications jobs in state government.

She got her start as a public information specialist for the Leon County Board of County Commissioners before moving up to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

After nearly a year in the position she moved to the Governor’s office, working as the acting press secretary under former Gov. Rick Scott.

She went on to serve as communications director under former Attorney General Pam Bondi before taking the DACS job.

Poggie is an alumna of Brown University, where she earned degrees in English and Visual Arts. She lives in Tallahassee.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.