Personnel note: Jennifer Meale Poggie joins AIA Florida

Jennifer Meale Poggie is leaving the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for a new job at the Florida branch of the American Institute of Architects.

Poggie will serve as communications director for AIA Florida, which bills itself as “a united association of architects shaping Florida’s future through advocacy, leadership, and architectural excellence.”

The new role will see her help the organization promote talented architects in Florida and the Caribbean. She reports for duty next week.

Poggie has held several top-level communications jobs in state government.

She got her start as a public information specialist for the Leon County Board of County Commissioners before moving up to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

After nearly a year in the position she moved to the Governor’s office, working as the acting press secretary under former Gov. Rick Scott.

She went on to serve as communications director under former Attorney General Pam Bondi before taking the DACS job.

Poggie is an alumna of Brown University, where she earned degrees in English and Visual Arts. She lives in Tallahassee.