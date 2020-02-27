Senate panel approves Lauren Book Holocaust education bill after Auschwitz survivor testifies

Auschwitz survivor Magdalen Bader appeared before the Senate Thursday to advocate for a Holocaust education bill being pushed by Sen. Lauren Book.

That bill was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday morning. That hearing marked its final committee stop, meaning the measure is ready for the full Senate floor.

Bader was born in Czechoslovakia and survived several concentration camps, including Auschwitz.

State law already requires the Holocaust to be taught in Florida’s public schools. Book’s bill (SB 1628) would expand that educatio by also mandating students be taught about anti-Semitism.

The legislation also requires school districts and charter schools to annually certify to the Department of Education (DoE) that those requirements are being met.

The measure also tasks the DoE with preparing minimum standards for Holocaust curriculum.

The DoE would “work with the Florida Holocaust Museum and other state or nationally recognized Holocaust educational organizations to develop grade appropriate curricula, training for instructional personnel, and classroom resources for the instruction required.”

A House companion measure from Rep. Randy Fine (HB 1213) has already cleared its three scheduled committee stops.

The legislation was filed following controversy last year, where former Spanish River High School principal William Latson told a parent “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”

Latson had been asked by a student’s parent in 2018 about the school’s curriculum on the Holocaust. He added, “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”

Latson claimed his comments to the parent were “not accurately relayed” to the Post and other media outlets.

“It is unfortunate that someone can make a false statement and do so anonymously and it holds credibility, but that is the world we live in,” he said at the time.

But the situation caused a stir among those who felt more should be done to ensure students are informed about one of the worst atrocities in human history.