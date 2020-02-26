fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House sends legislation reforming occupational licenses to Senate

Headlines Influence

Senators look to NCAA for answers on athlete pay

Headlines Influence

House votes to protect organ transplants for people with disabilities

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Times will temporarily cut employee pay amid financial decline

Headlines Influence

Senate votes to relax mandatory minimums for drug possession

Headlines Influence

House votes to establish Florida Office of Broadband, reboot expansion
Rep. Paul Renner on the House floor.

Headlines

House sends legislation reforming occupational licenses to Senate

Renner says lawmakers will decide what licenses are no longer needed.

on

House lawmakers passed legislation that may repeal many occupational licenses over the next four years. The review would start July 1, 2021 and go through July 1, 2024. 

The measure (CS/HB 707) advanced by a 85-29 vote. Under the bill, sponsored by House Judiciary Chairman Paul Renner, certain occupational licenses would be examined by legislators and decisions made about which licenses should be kept, changed or allowed to sunset.

Renner has said the core reason that governments require professional licenses to is make sure that people in certain industries like medicine or highway, road and bridge construction are qualified to do those jobs.

“So we will, in all cases, always want to license people who operate on our hearts or who design our bridges that we drive over,” he said. “Because if they get it wrong, someone could die, someone could get seriously hurt.”

But Renner says that there may be unreasonable regulatory barriers to employment that go beyond health and safety that deregulation of some occupational licenses could address.

“So if we’re concerned about making sure that we’re helping those who are in poverty, who perhaps are on public assistance, looking to work their way out,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re removing every possible barrier that government has put in their way by accumulating greater and greater training requirements that may not all relate to health and safety.”  

Renner said his bill is needed because the legislature hasn’t done a comprehensive sunset review of licenses for more than 20 years. Lawmakers would have to take affirmative action to keep a license from expiring. 

Rep. Joseph Geller opposed the legislation.

“I think it’s wrong for us to totally preempt local government from being able to act in a field where they have home rule power ,” he said. “They want to be allowed to act whether or not we specifically  authorize it by general law.”

Occupations looked at in 2021 include court reporters, auctioneers and paramedics. The next year licenses under review would include funeral directors, home inspectors and Acupuncturists. Lawmakers plan to review occupations like firefighters and certified public accountants in 2023 and registered nurses, pharmacists and midwives in 2024.

The bill now heads to the Senate. The committee substitute to the Senate companion (SB 1124) is in the Senate Appropriations Committee.  

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.