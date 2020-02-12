fbpx
Connect with us

Influence

League of Mayors visit Capitol to underscore the need for home rule

Headlines Influence

Former Florida GOP executive director George Riley to lead clean energy effort

Headlines Influence

Vape shop regulation gets House panel backing

Headlines Influence

Poll show strong support for (not so) controversial parental consent legislation

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Jimmy Patronis appoints Frank Collins as Deputy CFO

Headlines Influence

Florida Hospital Association hosts clinical leaders at the Capitol

Influence

League of Mayors visit Capitol to underscore the need for home rule

The mayors say they are the government closest to the people and should be allowed to make the decisions for their communities.

on

The Florida League of Mayors was at the Capitol Wednesday highlighting the importance of home rule.

There’s 412 incorporated cities in the state and they say they have the right to make laws that best fit their communities. But lawmakers say there should be one standard statewide so there’s not a “patchwork” of ordinances that change from locality to locality.  

Kevin Ruane is the mayor of Sanibel and the president of the Florida League of Mayors. He says of the 23 preemption bills they’re tracking, some of his top concerns include vacation rentals and water quality.

A bill preempting short-term zoning for rentals cleared its Senate committee yesterday. SB 1128, sponsored by Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., passed muster in the Commerce and Tourism committee Tuesday. The measure would void local vacation-rental ordinances passed since June 1, 2011. But it would allow local governments pass new regulations as long as they applied equally to all residential properties, including private residences as well as short-term rentals.

Ruane said there’s major quality of life issues cities face with these vacation rentals.

“If you can imagine going into a residential neighborhood like mine in Sanibel where there’s a 28-day requirement and to have someone rent next door and to take a room or a house and put 20 or 25 people in it,” he said. “You have so many strains on the community from an infrastructure point of view, from a safety point of view, and obviously from no regulation, no insurance.”

Ruane feels strongly about preserving Sanibel’s water quality and said he supports Gov. Ron DeSantis’ water quality initiatives. 

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey disputes the argument lawmakers often make for preemption – there should be one standard statewide.

“I respectfully disagree,” he said. “What’s good for Tallahassee is not necessarily good for Miami. What’s good for Orlando is not necessarily good for St. Augustine. We are the government closest to the people. We should have the opportunity to make those decisions for what’s best for our communities.”

Integrity Florida, a government watchdog group released a report last month finding lawmakers are increasingly using preemption to reduce the authority of local governments. 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.