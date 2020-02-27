fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Nancy Pelosi urges Democratic unity amid Bernie Sanders’ campaign surge

2020 Headlines

Campaign to open Donald Trump community centers to woo black voters

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg to launch ads targeting Donald Trump on coronavirus

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden nabs Jim Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg blasts Florida with billboards

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump raising money in Orlando on March 9; tickets start at $11K per couple
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for a meeting with fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for a meeting with fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2020

Nancy Pelosi urges Democratic unity amid Bernie Sanders’ campaign surge

Other Democrats are more open about their fears of a Sanders’ nomination.

on

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged party unity amid Bernie Sanders’ surge in the presidential race, even as House Democrats worry about a volatile election season that could put a self-described democratic socialist atop the ticket and threaten their majority.

“I would hope that everyone would say, no matter who the nominee is for President, we wholeheartedly embrace that person,” Pelosi, a California Democrat, told the House Democratic caucus at a closed-door meeting,

”’We cannot show any division. This has to be about unity, unity, unity,” she said, according to a Democratic aide who attended the session. The aide was not authorized to discuss the private meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.