Lobbying compensation: Greenberg Traurig amassed $7.85 million in 2019

Lobbying firm Greenberg Traurig amassed $7.85 million in median lobbying revenues in 2019, state figures show.

Greenberg Traurig’s 2019 team featured a dozen lobbyists and they managed to land a total of 275 contracts for lobbying work.

Of those clients, 119 needed legislative lobbying help, which accounted for $4.75 million in revenues for the firm. Another 156 clients tapped with the firm for executive lobbying services, netting Greenberg Traurig another $3.08 million in fees.

Their overall earnings come in $150,000 higher than their 2018 haul.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate total revenue.

Greenberg Traurig had four clients who split the No. 1 spot on its legislative lobbying report. Guy Carpenter & Co., Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Humana Medical Plan and the Nemours Foundation paid the firm $180,000 each.

Beyond other insurance-oriented clientele, Greenberg Traurig had a diverse portfolio last year. The Florida Association of Court Clerks & Comptrollers, AT&T, Airlines for America, Ford Motor Company, the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Hemp Industries Association were just a few of the notables on the firm’s client roster.

On the executive side of the ledger, Greenberg Traurig saw Terrace of Kissimmee top its list. The Central Florida nursing home paid the firm $142,000 in 2019. Another 14 organizations paid the firm between $50,000 and $75,000 last year.

A wide variety of clients rounded out Greenberg Traurig the executive earnings sheet, many of them marked down at the $5,000 level.

Notable organizations printed on the executive reports include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the City of North Port, the Florida Autism Center and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, among others.

The firm’s 2019 team included Fred Baggett, David Ashburn, Kerri Barsh, Gus Corbella, Hayden Dempsey, Elizabeth Dudek, Leslie Dughi, Richard Fidei, Fred Karlinsky, Mary Keating, Barry Richard and Timothy Stanfield.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-April.