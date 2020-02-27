Cindy Polo, Juan Cuba to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in Miami

Rep. Cindy Polo and former Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Juan Cuba will campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at a Miami event this weekend.

The Warren campaign will also hold a series of events in Jacksonville ahead of Florida’s March 17 primary election.

Polo and Cuba will attend a Cafecito con Warren event on Saturday, Feb. 29. The event will be held at Gramps inside Miami’s Wynwood District from 3:05 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Former Barack Obama staffer Patrick Hidalgo and writer Ana Sofía Peláez will also attend the event.

Polo was one of two dozen women who endorsed Warren in January.

“As a proud daughter of Hialeah, I know far too well what it means to have elected officials who don’t work for their communities, but instead do the bidding of special interests,” Polo said.

“This election year, we deserve more than a president who claims to understand the needs of the people of our country. We need someone who has lived them and stood up and fought to address them.”

Following those Miami efforts, the Warren campaign will hold a trio of events in Jacksonville on Sunday featuring writer Frederick Joseph.

At 1 p.m., the campaign will host a “barbershop talk” at Hollywood Cuts on 44 W Monroe St.

Then, at 2:30, Joseph will join a canvassing effort and neighborhood walk at Clanzel Brown Park located at 4575 Moncrief Rd.

The day will close out with a community roundtable at 5 p.m. The Cookbook Restaurant will host that event. It’s located at 1827 N Pearl St.

The Florida primary is just over two weeks away, but so far Warren appears to be lagging behind the rest of the field in terms of support.

The latest survey from St. Pete Polls put her at just 4% support in the Sunshine State, placing her fifth among the remaining candidates.

She trails the leaders in that poll — former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg by large margins. Biden earned 34% support with Bloomberg netting 29%.