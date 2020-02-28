fbpx
Florida courts brace for potential threats from coronavirus

The virus could impact more than just health.

on

The Florida court system is making preparations to deal with the threat of coronavirus.

FloridaCourts.org posted an update that the Court Emergency Management Group (CEMG) has met to discuss the virus, also known as COVID-19.

“Watch and prepare. Those are the best words of advice I can give all of you as we follow developments about this novel virus,” Chief Justice Charles Canady said. “There currently are no Florida cases. There certainly is no cause for undue alarm. But we know there is a potential for this disease to affect the courts and our entire legal system in the weeks ahead.

“So, I urge everyone to update their office and personal emergency plans and listen carefully as public health agencies tell us what to expect.”

A message sent Wednesday from the CEMG to the state Supreme Court and the Office of the State Courts Administrator reiterated Canady’s sentiments.

“The CEMG believes there is no cause for serious alarm at the present time,” the group wrote. “Similar outbreaks like SARS in 2002-2003 spread to several nations but were largely contained. It is not known at the present time whether the same will happen with this new virus. … Until we know more, we must prepare and remain watchful.”

As of Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported no cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

There are more than 83,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, including 60 in the U.S. More than 2,800 people have died, most of them in China where the virus originated.

A statewide call of jurisdictions is scheduled for Friday with emergency preparedness and human resources staff.

In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the Florida courts developed plans to expedite responses to threats and emergencies.

“At the most fundamental level, court access is a reality only when the courthouse doors are open and the courts are operational,” according to the preface of the updated bench guide for judges. “If a court has to be shut down in response to a disaster of any sort—whether nature-inflicted or human-generated—then court access, and thus justice, is denied.”

Jurisdictions throughout Florida have been reminded to review plans and inform employees of strategies for reducing the transmission of infectious diseases. However, there is not a vaccine to protect against coronavirus or medication approved to treat it.

The Florida court system is comprised of the state Supreme Court, five district courts of appeal, 20 circuit courts and 67 county courts.

Mark Bergin is a freelance journalist, who previously worked as an online writer for 10News WTSP in St. Petersburg.

