Delegation for 2.28.20: Coronavirus spreads — abortion bills — art competition — TruNews — lynching bill

Politics of coronavirus

As the week progressed, the coronavirus took up more of the bandwidth of not only straight news coverage but political as well. The efforts of the Donald Trump administration are coming under fire from Democrats and some in the national media.

After Dr. Nancy Messonnier, a senior official at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said “It’s not a question of if but rather a question of when and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” the panic and the politics kicked into high gear.

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average was dropping 2,000 points in two days, Trump called for about $2.5 billion in contingency funds to combat the disease. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the request “inadequate” and pledged to introduce a plan that included $8.5 billion in new spending.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s request “a little low” and said $4 billion was closer to what was needed.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the funding request was “long overdue and completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency.” She promised a legislative response that “addresses the scale and seriousness of this public health crisis.”

Trump’s midweek news conference was designed to describe the administration’s efforts, which included those of the CDC and the National Institutes of Health. The political takeaways were the President appointing Vice President Mike Pence to lead the administration’s effort and his disagreement with those such as Dr. Messonnier, who believe a U.S. outbreak is inevitable.

Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala of Coral Gables said Trump confused Americans, while Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch of Boca Raton said the President added a “rambling & confused status update.”

While Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg, called for the appointment of a Coronavirus Czar, Pence was not what he and his fellow Democrats had in mind.

“Mike Pence, the man who said “smoking doesn’t kill” and thinks condoms can’t protect against STDs, has been appointed to head the U.S. response to the coronavirus epidemic. #NotTheOnion,” mocked Weston Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

In response, administration supporters pointed to the appointment of former Joe Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain, with no medical or infectious disease experience, as the Obama administration’s point person for the Ebola virus. That prompted a media Twitter history dig, and sure enough, Trump had a tweet blasting Klain’s appointment in 2014.

Trump spent much of his news conference trying to calm fears by saying the administration was “prepared for anything,” He touted the early February travel restrictions he placed on those going to and coming from China, the source of the virus, which China blasted as excessive and questioned America’s empathy.

He further ripped Pelosi for “trying to create a panic,” who responded the next day by saying: “This is not a time for name-calling or playing politics.”

With that in mind and now that the politics are apparently over, what were we talking about?

GOP abortion bills blocked

This week Senate Republicans sought to advance two abortion-related bills. The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would outlaw abortions after 20 weeks, while the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would require appropriate care for newborns that survive abortion attempts.

Both bills had the support of Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and near-unanimous GOP backing. Rubio weighed in before floor votes to block Democratic filibusters.

“Protecting the life of a newborn who survived a botched abortion should not be a partisan issue, yet it speaks volumes about how extremism has become mainstream in today’s Democratic Party,” Rubio said in a news release. “I will always be a champion of the most sacred and fundamental of all human rights, the right to life.”

Needing 60 votes, Republicans were unable to bring either bill to the floor for debate. They came up seven votes short on the 20-week bill, while 56 Senators, including three Democrats, voted unsuccessfully to end the block on the abortion survivors bill.

“Today, Democrats stood for radical, late-term abortion and infanticide, rather than to preserve the right to life for defenseless children,” Scott said in a statement following the votes. “Their decision is horrific and shameful. I will always stand for the unborn and oppose the radical abortion agenda of today’s Democrat Party.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the bills as “divisive anti-choice, anti-women [and] anti-family” measures, adding Republicans have “chosen once again to play politics on the Senate floor.”

The vote set the stage for the most critical abortion case to come before the U.S. Supreme Court in years. On Thursday, justices will hear Russo v. June Medical Services, which involves a Louisiana law the forbids abortions performed by doctors without hospital admitting privileges.

A decision is expected by June.

Congressional corruption bills introduced

Bills designed to deny pension payments to members of Congress found guilty of corruption were filed on Capitol Hill this week. Scott joined with Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen to introduce the No CORRUPTION Act, which would prevent former members of Congress convicted of crimes involving public corruption from receiving taxpayer-funded pension payments.

Current law requires former Members of Congress to forfeit their pensions only after exhausting their appeals, which allows convicted former members to go on filing one appeal after another for years, while collecting their taxpayer-funded pensions.

The bipartisan No CORRUPTION Act amends the law to close that loophole so that former Members of Congress lose their pensions immediately following a lawful conviction of a felony.

“It is unthinkable that a former member of Congress could be convicted of a crime involving public corruption and still benefit off the taxpayer dollars of hardworking families,” Scott said in a news release. “I came to the U.S. Senate to fight for the best interests of Floridians, not career politicians, and I’m proud to sponsor common-sense legislation to prevent criminals from getting taxpayer-funded retirement benefits.”

The bill also states that if a former member’s conviction is overturned on appeal, the pension will be restored, and he or she will be eligible to receive retroactive payments. Companion legislation in the House was introduced by Illinois Democrat Brad Schneider and South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman.

The National Taxpayers Union supports this legislation.

Art competition launched

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation as well as each congressional district. The Florida delegation has been among those actively participating and encouraging young constituents to demonstrate their talents.

“I am excited to once again host the Congressional Art Competition for students in Florida’s 5th District,” said Democratic Rep. Al Lawson of Tallahassee, one of several members participating in 2020. “The artwork our students create showcases their remarkable potential. I’ve had the pleasure of viewing such creative work over the last few years and can’t wait to see what this year’s entries have to offer.”

Since the Congressional Art Competition began, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Winners from each district will receive two tickets to fly to Washington, D.C to attend a congressional reception to see the unveiling of their artwork in the U.S. Capitol, which will remain on display for one year, including the competition’s webpage.

“The Congressional Art Competition application window is open!” announced Republican Rep. Daniel Webster of Clermont. “This year, the theme for my office’s Congressional Art Competition is the ‘Wonders of Florida.’”

The Congressional Art Competition was created in 1982 and is a unique opportunity to showcase the artistic talents of high school and home-school students nationwide. Specifically, the artwork will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel in Washington D.C., which connects the Cannon House Office Building with the U.S. Capitol and is traveled daily by members and staff.

Posey targets foreign pharmaceuticals

With the risks of contaminated or defective foreign pharmaceuticals running high, Rep. Bill Posey joined with Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan from Ohio to introduce legislation designed to protect Americans. The Safe Medicine Act looks to help prevent tragic situations by directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to study the country’s dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals and provide recommendations for weaning the American people off the dependence.

Additionally, it would authorize the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue black-box warnings that inform consumers of any risk when using pharmaceuticals from countries with systemic issues of supervision.

“With so many of our pharmaceuticals now exclusively manufactured overseas in countries like China, it’s critical that the federal government take a hard look at our dependence on foreign suppliers of essential, lifesaving medications and make recommendations to better protect Americans from receiving contaminated drugs,” Posey said in a news release.

Today, 80% of pharmaceutical ingredients in the U.S. come from overseas, and China, whose pharmaceuticals have been subject to recalls on several occasions, is the largest manufacturer. As a result, the U.S. has not produced basic medicine since 2004.

In 2008, a Chinese-based pharmaceutical company produced counterfeit blood-clot medication into American markets resulting in the death of 81 people and injuring 785 more. Federal officials were afraid of creating a shortage, so they allowed the Chinese-made heparin to continue entering the country without inspection because there were no other supply options.

The problem has since gotten worse. In 2018, it was discovered that millions of Americans had been taking blood pressure medication tainted with a cancer-causing ingredient from China. According to the FDA, carcinogens may have been in use in the foreign generics for as many as four years before discovery.

Bilirakis joins vaccine resolution

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) has been helping children in the world’s poorest countries by improving access to new and underutilized vaccines. Since 2000, 760 million children have received immunizations, which prevented the death of more than 13 million people.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis this week signed on as a co-sponsor of House Resolution 861, which affirms the United States’ continued support for GAVI’s work to end preventable maternal and child deaths. It also calls for a continued U.S. commitment to investing in it.

“This week, I had the privilege of meeting with constituents who volunteer with the ONE Campaign,” the Palm Harbor Republican said in a tweet. “We discussed their efforts, and at their request, I agreed to co-sponsor H.Res.861. This measure supports the role of the U.S. in protecting the health of people in impoverished countries using vaccines & immunization. I appreciate their tireless efforts.”

The resolution also recognizes the U.S. government’s support to the GAVI Alliance as a critical component to ensuring health security in the U.S. Additionally, it acknowledges the need for multiyear pledges from the United States to allow GAVI to maximize its impact to provide lifesaving vaccines and to leverage contributions from other countries and donors.

Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Gainesville was an original sponsor of the resolution and offered high praise for the Trump administration’s budget request toward GAVI’s work.

“By committing $290 million to Gavi in the fiscal year 2021 budget request, the President has sent a strong and clear message to hold international organizations to the highest standards when it comes to their effectiveness and the advancement of U.S. interests,” Yoho said in a news release earlier this month.

Buchanan hosting Pence for fundraiser

Sarasota Republican Vern Buchanan will host Vice President (and former House colleague) Mike Pence for a fundraiser Friday in his Longboat Key home. But the money won’t go to his own reelection campaign; rather, it’s an event to raise resources for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Officials working with the NRCC on the dinner say it’s an excellent time to host an event in Florida at a time when some of the Democrats’ most vulnerable members engage in a high-profile rhetorical conflict with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Miami Democrats Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala, the Delegation’s most vulnerable blue team incumbents, both slammed a Sanders’ 60 Minutes interview where he praised Fidel Castro’s literacy programs. Regardless, the NRCC made clear to donors the hope was to expand the map.

Sources close to Buchanan scoffed at whether the money would end up being used to defend his seat since he’s facing a challenge from Democrat Margaret Good. Help would be welcome, but knowing Buchanan is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, and has cut checks worth millions when his own campaign needed it, and the NRCC hasn’t jumped in to defend the seat before.

Deutch: revoke group’s credentials

A news outlet that projects strongly anti-Semitic views is again in the spotlight. First, YouTube has permanently banned the group from its site, while Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch of Boca Raton and others have reacted to the White House, giving the group that described Trump’s impeachment as a “Jew coup,” access on two occasions.

Following the White House issuing credentials for TruNews to cover the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January, Deutch, Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, and 22 others wrote to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney asking for an explanation. The organization, headed by Rick Wiles, had previously received credentials for White House access.

Deutch and Luria had written in December about the first instance of issuing credentials, but the appearance in Davos prompted the second letter. The members complained that before they had received a response to the first inquiry, TruNews had already been credentialed a second time.

“Mr. Wiles has a record of attacking Jews on his show and of repeating deeply offensive and dangerous stereotypes against the Jewish community,” they wrote.

Later in the letter, they repeated the demand “that the White House deny TruNews and other purveyors of hate access to the White House and administration officials.”

Among those signing the letter included Reps. Val Demings of Orlando, Alcee Hastings of Delray Beach, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Weston.

Frankel grills HHS Secretary

The Trump Administration rule that forbids organizations receiving federal funds from providing abortion counseling is now in force. This week the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, by a 7-4 majority, sided with a panel’s earlier decision to uphold the rule that denies Title X funds from going to organizations that include Planned Parenthood and others.

Secretary Alex Azar, as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, was the defendant in the case. Shortly after the decision was handed down, Rep. Lois Frankel had the chance to grill Azar when he came before a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee discussing the agency’s 2021 budget.

To watch the exchange, click on the image below:

The West Palm Beach Democrat questioned Azar on who decides whether someone “brings a child into this world,” and whether abortion is legal. Azar responded that the administration was enforcing “Title X law, which by Congress prohibits referral for abortion …”

Frankel lamented the impact on Planned Parenthood saying, “(A)s a result of what is called a gag rule, which means providers cannot give their patients all the information they need to make important decisions, you have lost the biggest provider in the country, which is called Planned Parenthood.”

Planned Parenthood announced their withdrawal from the federal Title X program Aug. 19, 2019. According to the organization, they provide service to 40% of the 1.5 million patients receiving Title X care.

Bill targeting lynching passes

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives has passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which now makes lynching a federal crime. The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois, passed by a vote of 410-4 with Gainesville Republican Ted Yoho included among the four.

The legislation is named after Till, a 14-year-old black youth who was accused of flirting with a white woman in Mississippi and subsequently murdered in 1955. His death was considered a catalyst for the civil rights movement that intensified.

“After more than a century of failed attempts, Congress is finally poised to pass historic legislation to outlaw the heinous act of lynching,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson of Miami Gardens. “Today, we bring justice to more than 4,000 victims of lynching, including #EmmettTill and finally #OutlawLynching.”

The legislation would classify lynching as a hate crime, and for those who “causes death to any person, shall be imprisoned for any term of years or for life, fined under this title, or both.”

“Today, by passing @RepBobbyRush’s historic H.R.35 to #OutlawLynching, we bring justice to over 4,000 victims of lynching, including #EmmettTill,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings.

A bipartisan bill Senate bill sponsored by Democratic Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, as well as Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, have pledged to seek quick passage of the bill in the Senate.

DMP tapped for board slot

Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was recently appointed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s Board of Visitors. The board is designed to review and make recommendations on the operation of the Academy.

“I’m honored and eager to work with the Academy’s Board of Visitors to ensure that Coast Guard Academy cadets are prepared for the rigors of service and successful return to civilian life,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a news release. “I am proud to represent a coastal district patrolled by a patriotic and dutiful Coast Guard that keeps our community and country safe.”

Had a great meeting with my colleagues on the @USCGAcademy Board of Visitors. I'm proud to represent a coastal district patrolled by a patriotic & dutiful @USCG that keeps our country safe. I will be a strong advocate for the continued success of Coast Guard Academy cadets.

Specifically, the board oversees morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs and academic methods at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The board, which met this week, is comprised of nine members of Congress and six members nominated by the President of the United States.

Mucarsel-Powell, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, was appointed by committee chairman Pete DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat. Her appointment and those selected by members of Congress extends through the current Session of Congress. Still, she can be reappointed if Democrats retain control of the House and committee chairmanships.

“Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell understands and sees every day the critical contributions of the U.S. Coast Guard to the safety and welfare of all citizens in South Florida,” DeFazio said. “Her participation on the Board is well-deserved and will benefit the Coast Guard Academy in its important work to produce future generations of outstanding Coast Guard officers and leaders.”

This week the board held its first meeting with its newest board member pledging to be “a strong advocate for the continued success of Coast Guard Academy cadets.”

The Coast Guard Academy is “ranked among the nation’s most prestigious institutions of higher learning, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, is proud to educate future leaders of America’s multi-mission, maritime military force. Each year, approximately 200 graduates are commissioned as Coast Guard officers to help ensure the safety, security and stewardship of our nation’s waters.”

Federal funds guidelines sought

While Congress and the Trump administration have approved millions of dollars to assist Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and the recent earthquakes, more is needed, or at least some already appropriated needs to be freed by completing bureaucratic steps.

In an attempt to free funding for repairs to the island’s power grid, Rep. Jenniffer González Colón led a bipartisan letter to four senior Trump administration officials calling for them to publish necessary guidelines in the Federal Register to enable the use of the federal funds to begin the repairs.

The letter to Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson, FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) acting Director Russel Vought and Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette urged the establishment of the guidelines in order rebuild a power structure “that was seriously compromised” by Maria.

“The island needs a stable power infrastructure that is functional, dependable, and resilient in the event of future disasters,” the letter reads. “HUD is an essential partner in this endeavor.”

Joining González Colón in signing the letter was Scott and Rubio, along with Democratic Reps. Stephanie Murphy, Donna Shalala and Darren Soto. Republican Reps. Michael Waltz and Bill Posey also signed on.

Seniors’ group lauds Democrats

The Alliance For Retired Americans (AFRA) has issued its scorecard on the 2019 voting record of delegations from all 50 states. Senators and House members were graded on their votes on 10 bills involving various topics.

In the House, all 13 Democrats received perfect scores, except for Murphy, while the highest score among Republicans was the 43 earned by Rep. Francis Rooney of Naples. Murphy was marked down to a 90 based on her “no” vote on the legislation to raise the debt ceiling.

Other bills comprising the members’ scores included disaster relief, lowering drug prices, 9/11 responders’ relief, protecting pensions, and the bill to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, to name a few. In addition to the 9/11 responders’ bill, all 27 delegation members voted for the bill on health tax repeal.

“Pinellas seniors want to live out their golden years without worry they can see their doctor or afford their prescription,” said Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in a news release. “I carry these stories with me to Washington, it’s why I fight for them. I appreciate the Alliance for Retired Americans recognition of our efforts.”

The Senate criteria included items that included a vote on the confirmation of a judge that initially filed a brief on striking down “Obamacare,” two separate bills involving seniors’ program cuts, the House disaster relief bill, seniors’ program funding, the confirmation of Eugene Scalia to become Secretary of the Department of Labor, and others.

Rubio voted against one of the seniors’ programs cuts bills to earn a score of eight. Scott voted against both seniors’ program cuts bills and against the balanced budget amendment bill (the AFRA position) to receive a score of 30.

The AFRA’s mission is to “ensure social and economic justice and full civil rights for all citizens so they may enjoy dignity, personal and family fulfillment and security.”

What seats are in play?

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has announced the second tier of their “Young Guns” program, highlighting challengers to incumbent Democrats of those seeking open seats. The “Contenders” list includes three Florida hopefuls.

Making the list was Amanda Makki in District 13, state Rep. Dane Eagle in District 19, and Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27. Makki is challenging Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, while Salazar is making a second run at Rep. Donna Shalala and Eagle is seeking the seat being vacated by Naples Republican Rooney.

Both Eagle and Makki are in contested primaries, while Salazar can focus on Shalala. Those with the “Contender” status are required to maintain specific benchmarks to remain competitive, which would likely lead to resource support from the NRCC.

“These hardworking candidates have proved their ability to run strong, competitive campaign operations,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. “We’re going to ensure these contenders are victorious in November by forcing their Democratic opponents to own their party’s radical socialist agenda.”

The NRCC did not add recently-announced candidate District 26 candidate Carlos Gimenez, who is one of three challengers to incumbent Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Still, he is included in the “On the radar” list with GOP competitor Irina Vilarino. Trump has endorsed Gimenez.

At the same time, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has Mucarsel-Powell as the sole candidate on their “Frontline” program. Frontline was created to assist those elected in 2018, such as Mucarsel-Powell, who helped swing majority control of the House to Democrats.

The NRCC is officially targeting Crist, Mucarsel-Powell, Shalala and District 7 Rep. Murphy. The DCCC is working to unseat Rep. Ross Spano in District 15, Rep. Buchanan in District 16 and Rep. Brian Mast in District 18.

As of Jan. 1, the DCCC had far more resources to provide their candidates as opposed to their Republican opponents. Congressional Democrats outraised Congressional Republicans by $40 million in 2019.

On this day

Feb. 28, 2006 — As the federal government struggles to implement a new prescription drug plan for seniors, the Bush administration has been cracking down on the importation of cheaper, but illegal drugs from Canada. Rep. Ginny Brown-Waite, a Brooksville Republican, said: “there should be a kinder, gentler way to enforce this law.”

With the new prescription drug law becoming effective Jan. 1, U.S. Customs agents are now seizing shipments of Canadian drugs that were left alone until recently. Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson said his office received about 130 calls on the issue, prompting him to say he was “disturbed by the timing of this new wave of seizures.”

Feb. 28, 2015 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for a historic address before the U.S. Congress. Republican Congressional leadership arranged Netanyahu’s appearance without the knowledge of President Barack Obama and his administration.

The speech comes in context with Israel’s opposition to the Obama administration’s negotiations with Iran on a possible deal on nuclear weapon development. The two allies publicly disagreed on the right approach, leading U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and National Security Adviser Susan Rice to describe Netanyahu’s upcoming speech as “destructive” to the U.S.-Israeli relationship.