Lobbying compensation: Anfield Consulting nears $2.9M in 2019 pay

Anfield Consulting posted increased lobbying earnings in 2019 compared to the prior year.

The firm took in $2.87 million last year. That’s a jump of nearly $500,000 from the firm’s 2018 annual revenues. Anfield earned about $2.4 million in median lobbying fees that year.

The firm mustered a total of 113 lobbying contracts in 2019. Out of those, 56 were for legislative lobbying work. Those clients paid the firm a combined $2.15 million in fees. On the executive lobbying aspect of the business, Anfield took in 57 clients who ended up contracting with the firm to the tune of $725,000.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate total revenue last year.

Canadian-based WSP topped Anfield’s client list for legislative services. WSP — which provides a host of business consulting services in transportation, infrastructure, buildings, energy and other resource management areas — paid Anfield $140,000 in 2019. That outdistanced any of the firm’s other legislative clients by about $40,000.

Municipal, engineering and infrastructure entities filled out much of the legislative lobbying client sheet. Municipal clients included the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, Polk County Board of County Commissioners, Broward County, the City of St. Augustine and Jacksonville Electric Authority, among others.

The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners topped the Anfield’s executive lobbying list in 2019 with $60,000 in payments last year.

That doubled the executive lobbying fees earned from the next client on the executive sheet, the Polk County Commission, which paid the firm $30,000 for executive services last year.

Several health care industry organizations also hired Anfield for executive lobbying work. Path Medical paid the firm $30,000. Path Medical has a chain of medical offices throughout Florida that specialize in advanced chiropractic and neuromuscular care.

Baptist Health Care Corporation is another notable Anfield executive lobbying client. Baptist paid the firm $20,000 for those services last year.

Anfield’s team included four lobbyists in 2019: Albert Balido, Frank Bernardino, Edgar Fernandez and Pepper Uchino, who has since moved on to lead the Florida Shore and Beach Preservation Association.

When lobbyists and their firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-April.