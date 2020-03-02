fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

EMILY's List aims to flip Senate blue after putting GOP 'On Notice'

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville set to become first city in Florida to raise threshold to, um, strip from 18 to 21

Federal Headlines

Vern Buchanan says Congress must pass coronavirus funding immediately

Coronavirus Headlines

House budget chair Travis Cummings confident in coronavirus response

Coronavirus Headlines

Governor: 2 in Florida test presumptively positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus Headlines

Florida monitoring 150 people for coronavirus
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 10/21/19-Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, presides over the opening of the special session to determine if suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Isreal should be removed from office Monday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Headlines

EMILY’s List aims to flip Senate blue after putting GOP ‘On Notice’

The move comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature approved a polarizing abortion bill.

on

EMILY’s List — a national organization aimed at electing Democrats who support safe abortion access — will marshal resources toward Senate races in 2020 after putting Senate Republicans “On Notice.”

With that designation will come resources. The organization has promised a $20 million investment in state and local elections spread across more than 500 state legislative races. EMILY’s List will also be making endorsements going forward.

“Republicans in Florida have amassed a shameful record of voting to turn back the clock on women’s rights and shortchange working families,” EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock said.

“These legislators have supported bills that would unconstitutionally ban abortion at six weeks and block women from making their own health care decisions, and they have consistently lied to the public about women’s reproductive care to pursue an extreme, ideology-driven agenda. EMILY’s List is putting Florida’s right-wing state lawmakers ‘On Notice’ for their abhorrent records and out-of-touch values and will replace them with pro-choice Democratic women who will deliver for the people of Florida.”

The move comes weeks after the GOP-controlled Legislature approved a measure that would require a minor to obtain parental consent prior to undergoing an abortion, with some exceptions. EMILY’s List also cited the Legislature’s redistricting power following the 2020 Census as a motivation for getting involved this cycle.

Democrats are looking to gain seats in the Senate this cycle, though gaining control of the Senate outright would be difficult. Republicans control 23 out of 40 Senate seats. Democrats hold the other 17. That means Democrats would have to flip four seats to gain a majority.

Democrats certainly have their eye on seats on Senate Districts 9 and 39. Both contests will be open, as Sens. David Simmons and Anitere Flores are both term-limited. But it’s unclear where Democrats could pick up seats outside that pair of contests, absent a historic turnout disparity.

The Florida Senate is one of 10 legislative chambers EMILY’s List has put “On Notice” this cycle. The others are the Arizona House and Senate, the Iowa House, the Minnesota Senate, the Michigan House, the North Carolina House and Senate, the Pennsylvania House and Senate, and the Ohio House.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.