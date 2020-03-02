Jonathan Tallman makes HD 4 ballot by petition

Niceville Republican Jonathan Tallman has collected enough petitions signatures to qualify for the ballot in House District 4.

“I’m honored to have such amazing support from the voters of Northwest Florida,” Tallman said. “Since announcing our campaign for House District 4, we’ve been busy knocking on thousands of doors, meeting neighbors, teachers, first responders, member of the military and business owners. I’m so grateful that they have been willing to put their confidence in me to represent our conservative values in the Florida House.”

Tallman, a financial advisor and owner of The Tallman Group, is a Niceville native. He attended Niceville High School where his mother was a long-time science teacher.

He is also an alumus of Collegiate High School at the Northwest Florida State College, where he earned an associate degree. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Flagler College in St. Augustine.

Tallman has been recognized by Emerald Coast Magazine as one of the “Top 12 People You Should Know” and appeared on 850 Magazine’s “40 under 40” list.

He has also been named a “Top Rising Star for 2015” by National Underwriter Magazine and been awarded the Starfish Business Award from the Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce.

Tallman is one of four Republicans running for the Northwest Florida seat currently held by Rep. Mel Ponder, who is running for local office instead of reelection.

Ponder and other influential Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Jamie Grant, have chipped into Tallman’s campaign through their affiliated political committees.

Competing against Tallman in the Republican primary are Jeff Hinkle, Patt Maney and Sandra Atkinson.

Hinkle, who chairs the Okaloosa Republican Party, announced last week that he had collected enough signatures to make the ballot.

He leads the field in cash on hand, though nearly all came in through candidate loans. Tallman and Hinkle have collected more in true fundraising, with $46,405 and $89,000 raised, respectively.

HD 4 has a built-in advantage for Republicans. The district has been held by a Republican since its inception. No Democrat challenged Ponder in 2016, and when he went up against Rebecca Koelzer in 2018, he earned nearly three-quarters of the vote.