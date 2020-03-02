Progressive group Democracy for America endorses Joe Kimok for Broward State Attorney

Democracy for America, a progressive political action committee founded by former Gov. Howard Dean of Vermont, is backing Joe Kimok in the 2020 contest for Broward State Attorney.

Dean also formerly chaired the Democratic National Committee, founded Democracy for America in 2004, though he no longer runs the organization. The group has endorsed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Kimok is one of 10 candidates who have filed in the jam-packed race to be the next State Attorney for the 17th Judicial Circuit. That circuit covers Broward County.

Kimok currently works as a defense attorney and has fashioned himself as a progressive as he campaigns for the position. Kimok released a statement Monday reacting to the newfound support from Democracy for America.

“If we’re truly going to dismantle mass incarceration in Broward, it’s going to take a people-powered, grassroots movement and Democracy for America knows how to do just that,” Kimok said.

“We’re excited to be with them in this fight through Election Day and beyond.”

Kimok is competing against seven other candidates for the Democratic nomination in the race. Those candidates are Assistant State Attorneys David Cannady, Justin McCormack, Sarahnell Murphy, and Harold Pryor, former prosecutor Jim Lewis, Coconut Creek Commissioner and former Mayor Josh Rydell and former Broward state attorney candidate Teresa Williams.

Former Broward Assistant State Attorney Gregg Rossman has filed as a Republican, while former Sunrise Commissioner Sheila Alu is running as a non-party-affiliated candidate.

The race has courted a high number of candidates in part because it will be the first open race for Broward State Attorney in more than 40 years.

Current State Attorney Michael Satz has held that role for more than four decades. Satz announced his decision to forgo a reelection bid in June. He says he wants to focus on prosecuting the case against Nikolas Cruz, who is facing charges in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas shooting that left 17 people dead.