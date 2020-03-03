fbpx
Connect with us

2020

Democrat ads target Ross Spano, Vern Buchanan over coronavirus

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg to campaign in Florida on Super Tuesday

2020 Headlines

Brian Mast stumps for Donald Trump in West Palm Beach

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg banking on Florida but must survive Super Tuesday

2020

Joe Biden fights for momentum in Democrats’ shifting primary

2020 Headlines

Inside the final month of Pete Buttigieg’s historic campaign
Screenshot from DCCC ads targeting seven GOP-held House districts, including two in Florida.

2020

Democrat ads target Ross Spano, Vern Buchanan over coronavirus

Video spots say Republican incumbents must push Donald Trump on response.

on

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will run ads in two targeted Florida House districts regarding the coronavirus threat.

The ads will run in Florida’s 15th and 16th Congressional Districts, represented respectively by Reps. Ross Spano and Vern Buchanan. The Florida jurisdictions are among seven districts being targeted by the DCCC.

“It’s disturbing that the Trump Administration is too concerned about drug manufacturers’ profits to even attempt to make an affordable vaccine for a virus that is rapidly spreading across the globe,” said DCCC Spokesperson Sarah Guggenheimer.

Then organization issued statements dinging both Spano and Buchanan for voting against legislation to bring down the cost of prescription drugs.

The digital ads will target Facebook and Instagram users living in the respective districts. Different versions were cut calling out specific Representatives by name.

The move was announced a day after Florida officials acknowledged two patients tested as “presumptively positive” in Florida. Those include one patient from Hillsborough County and one from Manatee. The diagnoses have since been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both districts being targeted in Florida cover parts of Hillsborough, and Buchanan represents all of Manatee.

The bilingual ads will criticize President Donald Trump’s administration for its response to the coronavirus threat. They will also specifically demand the incumbent Republican House members step in and demand action.

Notably, the move comes as Democrat Margaret Good, Buchanan’s challenger, receives criticism for fundraising off of the coronavirus scare.

But DCCC officials noted their ads make no appeal for fundraising. Rather, officials said the intent is to press those neighbors to work in a bipartisan manner as a check on the Trump administration.

Spano and Buchanan each have “an obligation to stand up to the White House and drug manufacturers by demanding they work to ensure a coronavirus vaccine is affordable for working families,” said Guggenheimer.

The ads themselves focus on comments by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that the federal government can’t ensure any coronavirus vaccine will be affordable.

Florida Democratic leaders this week attacked Vice President Mike Pence, who’s been charged with heading federal response to the coronavirus scare, for attending a fundraiser for the National Republican Congressional Committee at Buchanan’s home.

Buchanan, for his part, is pushing Congress to get an emergency funding request for $6 to $8 billion to Trump’s desk this week.

Spano on Monday released a video shot within Tampa International Airport encouraging everyone in the area to remain calm.

“Take the necessary steps, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick and don’t be fearful,” he said. “Get you news from official news sources such as the CDC and the NIH.”

He’s released no press releases about coronavirus.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.