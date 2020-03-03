Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson tops $7.5M in 2019 pay

GrayRobinson continued their upward trend of in 2019, snagging an estimated $7.68 million lobbying fees last year.

The figure is about $400,000 more than the firm’s 2018 haul, which came in at $7.2 million.

GrayRobinson handled nearly 390 contracts last year. Of those, 186 clients tapped the firm for legislative lobbying work, which earned the team $4.2 million. Another 204 clients hired the firm for executive lobbying services which accounted for $3.49 million in fees.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate total revenue last year.

GrayRobinson had three organizations that topped its client list in terms of contract fees last year. They included AvMed, Florida Municipal Electric Association and Disney.

AvMed is based in Gainesville and is a provider of insurance and health benefits. The electric association is based in Tallahassee and is an advocacy organization for 33 power communities in the Sunshine State. And, of course, Disney is the entertainment behemoth located outside Orlando.

On the executive lobbying roster of clients for GrayRobinson, Brown & Brown Inc. and Management & Training Corporation topped that list with each paying the firm $100,000 last year.

Brown & Brown is an insurance provider based in Daytona Beach while Management & Training Corporation is based in Centerville, Utah, and is focused on corrections, training and education.

The GrayRobinson team featured two-dozen lobbyists last year. They included: Dean Cannon, Christopher Carmody, Larry Cretul, Christopher Dawson, Katie Flury, Rheb Harbison, John Harris, Michael Huey, Ty Jackson, George Levesque, Jessica Love, Mary Kim McDougal, Kirk Pepper, Joseph Salzverg, Todd Steibly, Robert Stuart, Jason Unger and Jason Zimmerman.

Daphnie Bercher, Timothy Cerio, Allison Goodson, Ashley Lukis, Rico Pasamba, Richard Plotkin and Michael Riley pitched in for part of the year.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-April.