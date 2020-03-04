fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

2020 Headlines

Bernie Sanders wins Oklahoma, Vermont as Super Tuesday results continue to roll in

2020

Mike Bloomberg wins in American Samoa, followed by Tulsi Gabbard

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden wins seven states, Bernie Sanders two in Super Tuesday results

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Virginia

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg grabs Buddy Dyer nod, pays homage at Pulse
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg waves to supporters as he arrives to his campaign rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

2020

Mike Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

He’s spent more than a half a billion so far.

on

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess on Wednesday whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday’s primaries.

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter by name and requested anonymity.

Bloomberg spent more than half a billion dollars on his presidential campaign. But Tuesday marked the first elections where he was on ballots. Former Vice President Joe Biden won key states like Virginia and North Carolina where Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars and campaigned heavily.

Fourteen states voted in Tuesday’s primaries. Polls in California, the biggest delegate haul, have not yet closed.

Conversa_728x90
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.