fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House passes so-called union busting bill

Headlines Influence

Senate primed to pass Lauren Book's fertility clinic protections for women bill

Headlines Influence

House votes to nix newspaper notices

Headlines Influence

House Democrats announce opposition to four bills, from E-Verify to union regulations

Headlines Influence

Lottery labels pass House, but future uncertain from there

Headlines Influence

House votes to end public campaign finance for statewide candidates
Donna Shalala joins union workers in pushing for a living wage, better working conditions.

Headlines

House passes so-called union busting bill

Sponsor said this was a human resources bill.

on

A controversial bill affecting union membership cleared the House by a surprisingly narrow 63-52 margin Wednesday, though its path forward is uncertain.

The bill (HB 1), sponsored by Tampa Republican Rep. Jamie Grant, would require public employees who want to join a union to sign a membership authorization form and for employers to verify the employee’s intent before any union dues can be collected for membership purposes.

It would also require employees to reauthorize membership annually.

Grant’s bill, which he called a “human resources bill” on Wednesday, would also require unions to terminate membership upon written request from the employee.

Unions would not be able to ask why the member left their ranks.

Conversa_728x90

The bill passed along party lines.

Democrats took a caucus position against the bill, which is vociferously opposed by unions.

Outnumbered, Democrats made what would be futile arguments against Grant’s bill.

Reps. Joe Geller and Susan Valdes made the case that the bill was not necessary.

“Florida is already a right to work state,” Valdes noted.

Rep. John Cortes made a similar case, claiming “right to work … covers everything.”

Laws governing union membership in Florida already require unions to receive written authorization from employees to collect membership dues and they are required to sever membership and stop collecting dues within 30 days of written notification of a member’s intent to withdraw.

Rep. Anna Eskamani bemoaned the “administrative burden” created by “red tape.”

“Administrative burden is used to delay voting, to restrict access to abortion, and I would argue this bill attempts to create administrative burden to make it more difficult for public employees to fight for better wages and benefits,” Eskamani said.

The bill received heavy opposition in committee from teachers, teachers’ unions and representatives from fire, police and other public employee unions.

Rep. Tina Polsky referenced that, noting that “teachers, firefighters, policemen” found the “unnecessary” bill “insulting” and designed to make unionizing harder.

Rep. Fentric Driskell made a similar point: “One of the concerns I have is intimidation. We don’t want to chill the right to freely organize. We want to stand with our workers.”

A similar bill in the Senate (SB 804) got no committee hearings, suggesting an uncertain path beyond House passage for the legislation.

_____

Florida Politics’ Janelle Irwin Taylor and A.G. Gancarski contributed to this post. 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Rich

    March 4, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Good story but it is important to note there was bi-partisan opposition. It was not a party line vote. I hope you would consider correcting that.

    Reply

  2. Frankie M.

    March 4, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    “The bill received heavy opposition in committee from teachers, teachers’ unions and representatives from fire, police and other public employee unions.”

    How is that bi-partisan? I thought they were gonna make an exception for public safety(fire, police,etc.) the same way they make carve-outs for charter schools.

    Any word on if Bloomberg is still leading in Florida??

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.